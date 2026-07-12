Norway Vs England Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Quarter-Final Match Underway - See The Best Photos

Norway Vs England Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: England face Erling Haaland's Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Hard Rock Stadium, temporarily known as Miami Stadium for the World Cup, in Miami on Sunday, July 12, with a place in the semi-finals on the line. England reached the last eight after a 3-2 win over Mexico, while Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 to make their first-ever World Cup quarter-final. The Three Lions have won six of their last seven matches but have struggled against European opponents in recent World Cup knockout games. Norway have scored 12 goals in five matches, with Haaland leading the charge, but have never beaten a European team at the World Cup and have failed to score in their last four meetings with England, who lead the head-to-head record 7-2. Follow live action in pictures here.

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Norway Vs England Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
Norway's Erling Haaland runs on to the pitch for warmup before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
A large group of Norway fans cheers during warmups before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
A fan of England cheers prior to a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Norway in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
Norway fans on the stands wait for the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
England's Jude Bellingham warms up prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
Norway's Erling Haaland kicks a ball during warmup before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
Norway players huddle before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
English former soccer player David Beckham gestures from the stands joined by his children, Harper, left, and Romeo ahead of a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Norway in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
Norway players pose before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
England squad pose before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
Players, officials and fans stand for a moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
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Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
Norway's Alexander Soerloth and England's Anthony Gordon vie for the ball during a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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