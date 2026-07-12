Norway Vs England Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Quarter-Final Match Underway - See The Best Photos
Norway Vs England Live Photo Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: England face Erling Haaland's Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Hard Rock Stadium, temporarily known as Miami Stadium for the World Cup, in Miami on Sunday, July 12, with a place in the semi-finals on the line. England reached the last eight after a 3-2 win over Mexico, while Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 to make their first-ever World Cup quarter-final. The Three Lions have won six of their last seven matches but have struggled against European opponents in recent World Cup knockout games. Norway have scored 12 goals in five matches, with Haaland leading the charge, but have never beaten a European team at the World Cup and have failed to score in their last four meetings with England, who lead the head-to-head record 7-2. Follow live action in pictures here.
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