India Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Toss Delayed As IND Team Is Stuck In Southampton Traffic

IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer's India take on Harry Brook's England in the fifth T20I on Saturday at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Check IND vs ENG play-by-play updates and scores, right here

India's Shreyas Iyer bats during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England.

India's Shreyas Iyer bats during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer's Indian team face Harry Brook's England in the fifth and final T20I at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. The visitors have already conceded the series following their defeat in the last match at Bristol. The batting lineup, which appeared invincible during the World Cup, has encountered difficulties in scoring runs on pitches that favor bowlers. Additionally, the bowling unit has not produced the anticipated outcomes. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah has rendered the pace attack ineffective, while the spinners, despite showing promise at times, have been unable to deliver a match-winning performance. Check IND vs ENG play-by-play updates and scores, right here

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jul 2026, 07:06:09 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Update Toss is set to take place at 7:15 P.M. (IST). Match to start at 7:30 P.M. (IST).

11 Jul 2026, 06:33:01 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Delayed Hearing news that the toss will be delayed as the Indian team is stuck in traffic in Southampton.

11 Jul 2026, 06:21:53 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Coming Up Toss & playing XIs coming up shortly from The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

11 Jul 2026, 06:05:47 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: H2H Record Matches: 34

India wins: 18

England wins: 15

No Result: 1

11 Jul 2026, 05:50:22 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Predicted Playing XI India predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna England predicted playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue