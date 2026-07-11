India Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Toss Delayed As IND Team Is Stuck In Southampton Traffic

India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Update
Toss is set to take place at 7:15 P.M. (IST).
Match to start at 7:30 P.M. (IST).
India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Delayed
Hearing news that the toss will be delayed as the Indian team is stuck in traffic in Southampton.
India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Coming Up
Toss & playing XIs coming up shortly from The Rose Bowl in Southampton.
India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: H2H Record
Matches: 34
India wins: 18
England wins: 15
No Result: 1
India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Predicted Playing XI
India predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
England predicted playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Squads
India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood