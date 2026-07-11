India Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Toss Delayed As IND Team Is Stuck In Southampton Traffic

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer's India take on Harry Brook's England in the fifth T20I on Saturday at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Check IND vs ENG play-by-play updates and scores, right here

Shreyas Iyer England India Cricket
India's Shreyas Iyer bats during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer's Indian team face Harry Brook's England in the fifth and final T20I at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. The visitors have already conceded the series following their defeat in the last match at Bristol. The batting lineup, which appeared invincible during the World Cup, has encountered difficulties in scoring runs on pitches that favor bowlers. Additionally, the bowling unit has not produced the anticipated outcomes. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah has rendered the pace attack ineffective, while the spinners, despite showing promise at times, have been unable to deliver a match-winning performance. Check IND vs ENG play-by-play updates and scores, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Update

Toss is set to take place at 7:15 P.M. (IST).

Match to start at 7:30 P.M. (IST).

India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Delayed

Hearing news that the toss will be delayed as the Indian team is stuck in traffic in Southampton.

India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Toss Coming Up

Toss & playing XIs coming up shortly from The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: H2H Record

  • Matches: 34

  • India wins: 18

  • England wins: 15

  • No Result: 1

India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Predicted Playing XI

India predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England predicted playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India Vs England LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Squads

India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood

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