IND U-19 Vs SL U-19, 3rd Youth ODI: Sri Lankan Colts Beat Indian Colts Despite VK Vineeth's Century

Sri Lanka's Sethmika Seneviratne with teammates celebrates after a wicket during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI

1/9 India’s VK Vineeth during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI





2/9 India’s VK Vineeth during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI





3/9 India’s VK Vineeth, left, and Lakshya Raichandani during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI





4/9 India’s VK Vineeth, left, and Lakshya Raichandani during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI





5/9 India’s VK Vineeth plays a shot during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI





6/9 India’s VK Vineeth plays a shot during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI





7/9 India’s Lakshya Raichandani plays a shot during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI





8/9 Sri Lanka's Kavija Gamage bowls during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI





9/9 Sri Lanka's Sethmika Seneviratne bowls during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI





