IND U-19 Vs SL U-19, 3rd Youth ODI: Sri Lankan Colts Beat Indian Colts Despite VK Vineeth's Century
VK Vineeth's superb 131 went in vain as Sri Lanka recovered from early jolts to notch up a thrilling one-wicket win off the last ball in the third and final Youth ODI and clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Thursday. India had won the first match by four wickets before the home side registered an eight-wicket victory in the second game. The two teams will next play in the first Youth Test in Galle from July 13-16. Invited to bat, India posted 290 for 8, riding on one-down Vineeth's magnificent knock of 131 off 136 balls and Lakshya Raichandani's 61 off 63 balls. The duo stitched 108 runs for the third wicket from 19.3 overs to take the team near the 300-run mark. For Sri Lanka, Sethmika Seneviratne returned with fine figures of 4/41 from 10 overs, while Gimhan Mendis took two Indian wickets.
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