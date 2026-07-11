Tim Merlier Wins Seventh Stage, Tadej Pogacar Wins Yellow Jersey At Tour de France

Belgian rider Tim Merlier won the seventh stage of the Tour de France in a sprint finish on Friday while race favorite Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey. Merlier was moved into position to attack by his Soudal Quick-Step team and timed his move well to clinch his fourth Tour stage win. “I’m delighted. When I launched my sprint I didn’t know how far it was,” Merlier said. “But I made it, thanks to the team, it was great work from them. After all the hard work two days ago and today it feels good to know I could repay the guys.” Four-time Tour champion Pogacar finished safely in the main pack along with two-time winner Jonas Vinegaard, his closest rival. He maintained his lead of 2 minutes, 42 seconds over second-placed Vinegaard in the overall standings.

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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates on the podium after the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey celebrates on the podium after the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-Mads Pedersen
Denmark's Mads Pedersen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-Tim Merlier
Belgium's Tim Merlier celebrates on the podium after winning the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-Isaac Del Toro
Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-Tim Merlier
Belgium's Tim Merlier celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-Tim Merlier
Belgium's Tim Merlier, center, sprints to the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides with the pack during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides with the pack during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-
Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-
Riders approach the finish line during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-Jakub Otruba
Jakub Otruba of the Czech Republic, right, and France's Baptiste Veistroffer, ride in a breakaway during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-
Riders approach the finish line during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour De France Seventh Stage cycle race highlights-
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, wait for the start of the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.7 miles) with start in Hagetmau and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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