IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Knight And Bouchier Go Early On The Second Morning

IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the second day of play between India and England at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground on Saturday, July 11

India got bundled for 285 in the first innings at Lords and in response, England ended the day at 21/1.

India got bundled for 285 in the first innings at Lords and in response, England ended the day at 21/1. AP Photo/Nigel French

IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 2 of the one-off Test between England and India women at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground. It is the first women's Test match at the iconic cricket ground and the hosts graciously invited the Indian team to bat first after winning the toss. The visitors got off a shaky start and lost couple of wicket early for just 37 runs. However, reliable Smriti Mandhana batted according to her reputation and played to majestic shots to play a classic 83-run innings at a healthy strike rate of 76. She was well complemented by Jemimah Rodrigues (35) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (58). Deepti Sharma tried to stabilize the Indian innings towards the end with a steady 57 but the Indian team lost the seven wickets in cluster and went from 190/3 to 285 all out on Day 1. In reply, England finished the day at 21/1 in 11 overs with Kranti Gaud sending opener Tammy Beaumont back for 2. Follow the live score and real-time updates of Day 2 of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jul 2026, 03:49:42 pm IST IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: ENG- 36/3 (14.1) Satghare turns Knight into an 'S' and wins the LBW appeal. Nice and full it was from the Indian skipper, Knight went for a review but it favored India. India's quicks have been right on the money this morning..

11 Jul 2026, 03:46:08 pm IST IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: ENG- 32/2 (14) Gaud strikes on the second morning as changing ends. Outside edge from Bouchier. Bhatia does the next..

11 Jul 2026, 03:35:42 pm IST IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: First Session Underway Bouchier and Knight are back to resume for England on the second morning. Shree Charani, on debut in this format, has the new-ish ball for India.

11 Jul 2026, 03:05:14 pm IST IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: ENG- 21/1 (11) Welcome to the live coverage of Day 02 of the One-Off test between India and England. Day 1 of the one-off Women's Test between India and England belonged largely to Smriti Mandhana, whose brilliant 83 laid the foundation for India's 285 all out. Valuable half-centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57) further strengthened the visitors' total before England wrapped up the innings. In reply, the hosts safely negotiated the closing overs to reach 21/1 in 11 overs, ending the opening day with the match evenly poised heading into Day 2.