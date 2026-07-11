IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Knight And Bouchier Go Early On The Second Morning

IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: ENG- 36/3 (14.1)
Satghare turns Knight into an 'S' and wins the LBW appeal.
Nice and full it was from the Indian skipper, Knight went for a review but it favored India.
India's quicks have been right on the money this morning..
IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: ENG- 32/2 (14)
Gaud strikes on the second morning as changing ends.
Outside edge from Bouchier. Bhatia does the next..
IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: First Session Underway
Bouchier and Knight are back to resume for England on the second morning.
Shree Charani, on debut in this format, has the new-ish ball for India.
IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: ENG- 21/1 (11)
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 02 of the One-Off test between India and England.
Day 1 of the one-off Women's Test between India and England belonged largely to Smriti Mandhana, whose brilliant 83 laid the foundation for India's 285 all out.
Valuable half-centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57) further strengthened the visitors' total before England wrapped up the innings.
In reply, the hosts safely negotiated the closing overs to reach 21/1 in 11 overs, ending the opening day with the match evenly poised heading into Day 2.
IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of day of the one-off Test between India and England at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.