Trump Says US Agrees To New Iran Talks, Ceasefire 'Over'

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

US President Donald Trump said Washington has agreed to fresh talks with Iran after declaring the previous ceasefire framework "over", even as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains cautious and Israel warns of stronger military action

US agrees to hold a new round of talks with Iran
US agrees to hold a new round of talks with Iran
Summary of this article

  • Trump says the US has agreed to hold fresh talks with Iran

  • Washington declared the previous Iran ceasefire framework no longer active

  • Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains cautious after recent conflict

  • Israel maintains it is prepared for stronger military action against Iran

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States has agreed to hold a new round of talks with Iran, while declaring that the ceasefire framework reached after last month's conflict was "over.”

Trump made the remarks after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signalling that Washington is reopening diplomatic engagement with Tehran despite saying the earlier arrangement that halted hostilities no longer exists. The announcement comes as commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains slower than usual following the recent US-Iran conflict and Israel continues to warn of renewed military action.

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Talks Back On

Trump said the United States had agreed to another round of negotiations with Iran, though he did not disclose when or where the talks would take place, a Reuters report stated.

His comments represent the latest shift in US policy after weeks of military confrontation between Washington, Israel and Tehran. While diplomacy appears to be resuming, Trump's declaration that the ceasefire is "over" suggests the previous framework that paused hostilities is no longer considered active.

The development comes at a time when regional tensions remain elevated despite the absence of active fighting.

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Hormuz Still Under Pressure

Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz continues to move cautiously after the recent conflict, with maritime operators maintaining heightened security measures amid concerns over potential escalation.

The narrow waterway remains one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, carrying a substantial share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports. Although commercial vessels continue to transit the strait, operators have adjusted routes and sailing patterns to reduce risks following the military exchanges.

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Israel Maintains Hard Line

The diplomatic opening comes even as Israel has reiterated that it is prepared to launch stronger military action should Iran resume attacks.

The warning followed a phone conversation between Netanyahu and Trump, during which the two leaders discussed the regional security situation and Iran. The call underscored continued coordination between Washington and Israel even as the United States prepares to reopen diplomatic channels with Tehran.

Alleged Assassination Plot

The latest developments also follow a report by The Wall Street Journal, which said Israeli intelligence shared information with US officials regarding an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump.

The report said the intelligence was part of broader security cooperation between the two allies during the recent conflict. Iran has not accepted the allegation.

For now, Trump's announcement signals that diplomacy remains on the table despite his assertion that the previous ceasefire has ended. However, with commercial shipping still affected in the Strait of Hormuz and Israel maintaining the threat of renewed military action, the region remains on alert as Washington and Tehran prepare for another round of engagement.

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