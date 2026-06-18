U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Signed As Tankers Cross Strait, But Israeli Strikes Rile Lebanon

The escalating friction marks one of the most severe rifts in U.S.-Israeli relations in decades, with the pact drawing widespread criticism across the Israeli political spectrum. Netanyahu has historically capitalised on his close relationship with Trump, which previously prompted major shifts in U.S. policy in Israel’s favour. Now, the country faces a difficult strategic choice. As the Times of Israel wrote on Thursday: "Soon, Israel may be forced to choose: Either keep up the military pressure and lose Trump’s diplomatic support, or stay on his good side — but only by ending, or scaling back, the conflict that many see as the country’s most urgent fight."