Inside the Controversy: Why Telangana's Lake Protection Wing HYDRAA Is Facing Allegations Of Selective Enforcement

HYDRAA's action against a Hyderabad housing project near Hussain Sagar has sparked allegations of selective enforcement and ignited a political confrontation.
Officials say the project falls within Hussain Sagar's Full Tank Level and buffer zone, making it ineligible for construction.
While the BRS alleges political bias, HYDRAA insists its enforcement is guided solely by official records, surveys and environmental regulations.
The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the Telangana government's flagship agency for protecting lakes, drains, and public land from encroachment, has found itself at the centre of a political controversy after initiating action against a high-rise residential project near Hussain Sagar lake.
As reported by NDTV, the agency has warned homebuyers against purchasing flats in the project, citing land records that classify the site as part of the lake's Full Tank Level (FTL) and mandatory buffer zone.
The move has triggered allegations from the opposition that HYDRAA is selectively targeting certain projects while ignoring alleged encroachments linked to ruling Congress leaders.
What Is HYDRAA?
HYDRAA, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency, was set up by the Telangana government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to protect lakes, water bodies, government land and public assets across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region.
Headed by IPS officer A.V. Ranganath, the agency was created to address growing concerns over rampant encroachments on lakes, nalas and other public land, which have been blamed for worsening urban flooding and environmental degradation in Hyderabad.
Apart from responding to disasters during heavy rainfall, HYDRAA has been tasked with identifying illegal constructions, removing encroachments and reclaiming government land.
Why Has HYDRAA Been In The News?
Since its formation, HYDRAA has carried out demolition drives and land recovery operations across Hyderabad. According to HYDRAA, the agency has reclaimed around 2,435 acres of encroached or illegally occupied land.
Its latest action concerns a 17-storey residential project developed by Pradeep Constructions on Raj Bhavan Road in Somajiguda, close to Hussain Sagar lake.
Following a joint inspection by HYDRAA, the Revenue Department and the Irrigation Department, officials concluded that the entire 7,640.89-square-metre site falls within Hussain Sagar's Full Tank Level (FTL) and the mandatory buffer zone, making it ineligible for construction under applicable regulations.
Why Is The Hussain Sagar Project Under Scrutiny?
HYDRAA has issued a public advisory cautioning buyers against purchasing flats in the project. According to the agency, revenue records classify the land as "vacant land, tank submerged", no No-Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued by the district administration, and litigation concerning the property is pending before courts.
Separately, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show-cause notice proposing cancellation of the building permission, alleging that approvals were obtained through misrepresentation and suppression of material facts. GHMC said it has not issued an Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the project.
The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has also cautioned the public that the project's RERA registration lapsed on January 2, 2026, and is no longer valid.
Why Is The Action Politically Sensitive?
The enforcement action has quickly escalated into a political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
Reports attempting to link the project to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao prompted him to issue a legal notice to the publication that carried them. KTR denied any connection with the project or the permissions granted for it, sought the removal of the report and an unconditional public apology, and warned of legal action if his demands were not met.
Meanwhile, BRS leaders have accused the Congress government of selectively targeting projects allegedly linked to political opponents while overlooking alleged encroachments involving properties associated with CM Reddy's family, senior ministers and other Congress leaders. The Congress government and HYDRAA have rejected allegations of political bias, maintaining that enforcement is based solely on official land records and statutory norms.
What Has HYDRAA Said?
HYDRAA has firmly denied allegations of selective or politically motivated enforcement, insisting that its actions are based solely on official records and established legal procedures.
Earlier in his previous statement, Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has said the agency relies on technical assessments prepared by the Revenue and Irrigation departments, supported by historical land records, Survey of India maps, satellite imagery and Full Tank Level (FTL) surveys, to determine whether a property has encroached upon lakes or public land.
According to the agency, enforcement decisions are guided by documentary evidence and statutory regulations, rather than political considerations.