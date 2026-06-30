Bharti Enterprises to Consider Expanding Capacity of Data Centre Being Established in Telangana

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Tuesday told Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that Airtel would consider increasing the capacity of data centre coming up in the state.
Mittal, who paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister, also said scholarships would be provided to students of government schools and ITIs transformed as Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) in the state through the Bharti Foundation, a state government release said here.
It quoted Mittal as saying that Airtel treats Hyderabad as its 'second headquarters'.
The chief minister suggested launching the data center project being established by Bharti Enterprises at Chandanvelly near here soon.
He urged Mittal to consider establishment of a bigger data centre and AI infrastructure campus in Telangana.
Reddy also mooted expansion of Airtel's digital, cloud, cybersecurity, and AI operations in Hyderabad, it said.
"Announcing that the Bharti company was considering Hyderabad as the second headquarters for Airtel, Mittal assured that the company will move forward to further increase data centre capacity and expand fibre connectivity," the release said.
The chief minister advised Mittal to nominate a senior executive to coordinate with the Telangana government on future investment opportunities and to resolve any issues expeditiously.
The CM briefed Mittal about the reforms introduced by the state government in the education sector, establishment of Young India Skill University to enhance the skills of the unemployed youth, upgradation of ITIs as ATCs and development of polytechnic colleges.