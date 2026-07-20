Omar Abdullah Leads Delhi Protest Seeking Restoration Of J&K Statehood

In a subsequent post on X, Omar Abdullah struck a defiant tone, saying, "We were stopped from getting to Jantar Mantar and stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours, but we were not silenced. This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, our dignity, and everything that was taken away from us." Omar Abdullah arrived in the capital on Friday along with his father, but had to cut his visit short and head to Jammu on Sunday to chair an emergency high-level meeting following devastating flash floods in the Poonch-Rajouri belt. He returned to Delhi early Monday morning to join his party's protest.