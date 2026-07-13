BJP Sends Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice To Omar Abdullah Over MLA Poaching Allegations

According to The New Indian Express, the notice was issued on behalf of J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Paul Sharma through advocate Parimoksh Seth of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. The BJP alleged that Abdullah made accusations without any factual basis against its functionaries, claiming they had approached certain National Conference MLAs from the Jammu region with offers of Rs 20-30 crore, ministerial berths and restoration of statehood in exchange for joining the BJP.