BJP Sends Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice To Omar Abdullah Over MLA Poaching Allegations

BJP has issued a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Omar Abdullah over MLA poaching allegations.
The party has demanded an apology after Abdullah accused BJP of trying to lure NC MLAs with offers.
Abdullah has accused BJP of political defections and questioned the delay in restoring J&K statehood.
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday served a legal notice on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, demanding an unconditional public apology within seven days over his allegation that the party attempted to bring down his National Conference-led government by offering cash, ministerial positions and restoration of statehood to MLAs willing to switch sides.
The notice warned that failure to withdraw the remarks and issue an apology would invite civil and criminal proceedings, including a defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages. The BJP has described Abdullah’s allegations as “false, baseless and defamatory”, claiming that the statements caused damage to its reputation and public standing.
According to The New Indian Express, the notice was issued on behalf of J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Paul Sharma through advocate Parimoksh Seth of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. The BJP alleged that Abdullah made accusations without any factual basis against its functionaries, claiming they had approached certain National Conference MLAs from the Jammu region with offers of Rs 20-30 crore, ministerial berths and restoration of statehood in exchange for joining the BJP.
BJP seeks withdrawal of remarks, warns of legal action
The legal notice referred to Abdullah’s remarks at a National Conference convention in Hazratbal, Srinagar, on July 11, where he alleged that a Supreme Court lawyer, who was also a BJP functionary, had met one of his party MLAs behind closed doors and offered incentives to defect.
"After greed for money and ministers did not work, BJP is now telling my MLAs in a closed room, 'Come with us and we will give you statehood'," Abdullah had said.
Rejecting the allegations, the BJP notice described them as “entirely untrue, malicious and without any factual basis”. It said the claims were made without evidence and were intended to tarnish the image of the party and its office-bearers.
The BJP has demanded that Abdullah withdraw his statements in writing, issue an unconditional public apology within seven days of receiving the notice and stop making or circulating any further statements that it considers defamatory.
PTI reported that the party warned that failure to comply with its demands would lead to appropriate civil and criminal proceedings before a competent court. These would include a defamation case seeking damages of Rs 100 crore along with other legal remedies available under law.
A BJP spokesperson confirmed that the notice had been sent to the chief minister.
Abdullah accuses BJP of defections, questions statehood delay
Abdullah on Sunday continued his criticism of the BJP, accusing the party of weakening political opponents through defections and practising what he described as “back-door politics”.
Addressing a public rally in Jammu, Abdullah rejected the BJP’s demand that he identify leaders allegedly involved in attempts to persuade National Conference MLAs to switch sides. The J&K BJP had earlier said he should either name those involved or apologise for his allegations.
"Today, BJP leaders say they are not conspiring against the National Conference (NC). But who is going to believe that anymore?" Abdullah said.
The chief minister alleged that the BJP had worked to split political parties in several states, referring to Maharashtra, West Bengal and Punjab.
"You (BJP) never tire of plotting conspiracies and splitting political parties. In which part of this country have you not broken political parties? Then how can you say that we are the ones who are lying?" he said.
Abdullah also accused the BJP of attempting to gain power through political manoeuvring rather than electoral victories.
"You accuse us of making back-door appointments, but the real practitioner of back-door politics is BJP. When you cannot come to power through the front door, you try to enter through the back door," he said.
He questioned the delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, saying elections were held based on assurances given by the Centre, Parliament and the Supreme Court.
"If Jammu and Kashmir was meant to be governed entirely from Raj Bhavan, what was the point of holding elections?" Abdullah said.
He added, "We believed your assurances. We trusted the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We trusted the commitment made in Parliament. We also trusted the Supreme Court's direction that statehood would be restored after the elections without any further delay."
Abdullah said the National Conference would continue its democratic campaign until Jammu and Kashmir regained full statehood.
(With inputs from New Indian Express and PTI)