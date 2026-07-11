J&K Statehood Push: NC Invites INDIA Bloc to Join Protest

National Conference has invited INDIA bloc leaders and regional parties to its July 20 statehood protest in Delhi.
The party aims to build a broad political consensus, projecting statehood as a constitutional and federal issue.
BJP's J&K unit declined to join the protest, while the PDP said it would decide its stand after internal discussions.
The ruling National Conference (NC) has launched its widest political outreach since Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into a Union Territory in 2019, inviting the heads of national political parties within the INDIA bloc and political leaders from J&K,
The demonstration at Jantar Mantar, scheduled for the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session.
The protest comes nearly seven years after Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood on August 5, 2019, when Parliament revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
NC Seeks National Backing
The party has invited 52 leaders from across the country, including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder C Joseph Vijay.
In Jammu and Kashmir, invitations have been sent to BJP state president Sat Sharma, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Karra, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, People's Conference leader Sajad Lone, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.
NC president Farooq Abdullah said the issue extended beyond party politics.
"This isn't the National Conference's issue alone. It's the issue of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We've invited everyone," he said.
In his letter to invitees, Abdullah described the continued absence of statehood as a denial of democratic rights.
"Statehood — that most basic constitutional right, that most elementary unit of self-governance in a federal democracy — remains withheld and elusive to us. There is no explanation forthcoming. There is no timeline offered. There is only silence. This is not merely a delay. It is an affront to the democratic will of an entire people."
The NC, in a separate statement, said the protest was intended to defend "India's federal spirit" and called on political parties to unite behind the demand.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the protest was aimed at securing implementation of the Centre's repeated assurances.
"The Government of India has repeatedly promised statehood. We want that promise to be honoured," he said.
Responses From Other Parties
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcomed efforts aimed at restoring Jammu and Kashmir's rights but said the campaign should not stop at statehood.
Addressing worshippers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, he said it remained the "foremost responsibility of the NC government" to fulfil its election promise of restoring the region's pre-2019 constitutional position, including Articles 370 and 35A.
He added that the movement should seek the restoration of "all the seized safeguards and rights of the people" of Jammu and Kashmir.
The BJP, however, rejected the invitation. Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma said, "Statehood is the domain of the Centre, and the Centre and Parliament will restore statehood. Why will the state unit chief go anywhere with them? The BJP will not go to their protest."
The People's Democratic Party (PDP), which has received the invitation, said its Political Affairs Committee would decide the party's response.
PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said any united political campaign should not dilute the demand for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.
"Statehood was promised by the Prime Minister on the floor of Parliament, and the Government of India, through the Solicitor General, also assured the Supreme Court by way of an affidavit that statehood would be restored. The BJP must now honour its commitments made before Parliament and its assurances given before the Supreme Court," he said.
Centre Yet To Announce Timeline
In December 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 while recording the Centre's assurance that statehood would be restored "at the earliest." Although the Union government has reiterated that commitment on multiple occasions, it has not announced when the restoration will take place.
The July 20 protest will be the NC's biggest political mobilisation on the issue so far and is expected to test whether it can build broader national support for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.