AAP MP Sanjay Singh Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention Over ‘Disturbing Rise’ in Attacks on Christians

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Sanjay Singh said that the incidents reflect “disturbing pattern of organised intimidation and vandalism"

Sanjay Singh
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • AAP MP Sanjay Singh sought PM Modi’s intervention over alleged attacks on Christians.

  • He cited incidents reported from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

  • Singh called the cases a pattern of intimidation, vandalism and disrupted worship.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagging what he described as a “disturbing rise” in alleged attacks on churches, Christian institutions, pastors and members of the community across several states.

Singh urged the Prime Minister to intervene and ensure the protection of religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution.

“I write to express my deep concern over the disturbing and increasing attacks on churches, Christian institutions, pastors and members of the Christian community across the country,” he said.

Referring to incidents reported from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, Singh argued that they could not be viewed as isolated cases.

He said the incidents reflected a “disturbing pattern of organised intimidation, vandalism, disruption of peaceful worship and misuse of allegations of religious conversion to target the minorities.”

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Incidents Reported From West Bengal

Singh drew particular attention to recent incidents in West Bengal, including those reported from Sonarpur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and Kharagpur.

“The most recent incidents in West Bengal are deeply shocking. Reports indicate that churches and Christian gatherings have been repeatedly attacked in Sonarpur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and Kharagpur,” he stated.

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In one such incident at Subhasgram in Sonarpur near Kolkata on July 5, a mob allegedly targeted an under-construction church after accusing those associated with it of carrying out illegal religious conversions. The premises were reportedly damaged and three crosses installed on the building were destroyed.

In Paschim Medinipur, a Thanksgiving prayer meeting and the wedding reception of a Christian couple were allegedly disrupted. Women present at the gathering were reportedly assaulted, while their traditional marital symbols were forcibly removed.

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Singh also cited an alleged attack on Grace Church in Purba Bardhaman during Sunday worship. The prayer hall was reportedly vandalised and valuables were looted.

The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba, which represents several Christian denominations, has announced a protest rally on July 14. The organisation also plans to submit a memorandum to the West Bengal governor over the reported incidents.

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