Churches, Christian Missionary Owned Land Parcels Will Be Probed Across Maharashtra: Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced a statewide survey of land owned by churches and Christian missionary institutions.
The probe will check ownership, usage, and legal compliance of these land parcels.
The survey will be conducted in phases, with the first phase focusing on Christian institutions, and similar probes planned for other religious bodies.
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday announced that the state government will conduct a comprehensive probe into land parcels owned by churches and Christian missionary institutions across Maharashtra.
Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Bawankule said the survey aims to verify the ownership, usage, and compliance of these land holdings with existing laws. “We will conduct a detailed survey of all land parcels owned by churches and Christian missionary institutions in the state. The probe will check whether the land is being used for the declared purpose and whether all legal formalities have been followed,” he said.
Bawankule stated that the decision was taken after receiving multiple complaints from various districts regarding alleged irregularities in land ownership and use by certain institutions. He added that the survey will be carried out by the Revenue Department in coordination with the respective district collectors.
The Maharashtra BJP president emphasised that the move is not targeted at any particular community but is part of a larger exercise to ensure transparency in land records. “This is not against any religion. We are only ensuring that land is used as per the law and for the purpose it was allotted,” Bawankule said.
He further mentioned that similar probes will be conducted for land holdings of other religious institutions as well in a phased manner. The government has set a target to complete the survey of Christian missionary-owned land within the next three months.
When asked about the trigger for the announcement, Bawankule referred to recent reports and public complaints regarding large tracts of land allegedly held by certain churches and missionary organisations without proper documentation or in violation of land use norms.
The announcement has already sparked a political debate in the state. The opposition parties have criticised the move, calling it “targeted” and “divisive.” However, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has defended the decision, stating that it is aimed at bringing transparency in land records.
Bawankule said the survey will cover both urban and rural areas and will include verification of land records, current usage, and compliance with various land laws including the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.
He also mentioned that if any irregularities are found, appropriate legal action will be taken as per the law. “The government is committed to protecting the interests of all communities while ensuring that no one misuses land resources,” he added.
This is the first time such a statewide probe into religious institutions’ land holdings has been announced in Maharashtra. The move is likely to have significant political and administrative implications in the coming months.
The Revenue Department is expected to issue detailed guidelines for the survey in the next few days.