India’s Manosphere: How High-Profile Crime Cases Are Shaping Gender Debates Online

Viral crime cases are increasingly being used by India’s online manosphere to shape debates around gender and justice.
Men’s rights communities are turning individual investigations into wider arguments about legal and social bias.
Social media platforms are changing how crime stories are interpreted, shared and debated in India.
The arrest of a Telangana software engineer in the United States for allegedly murdering his wife has become more than another headline about a shocking crime. Within hours of the news breaking, it was circulating across X, YouTube and Instagram as fresh ammunition in India's increasingly visible online manosphere, where individual criminal cases are routinely presented as evidence that men are becoming the overlooked victims of the country's gender debate.
It is a pattern that has become increasingly familiar. Allegations against Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, the alleged killing of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, and the renewed online focus on actor Rhea Chakraborty have all been folded into the same narrative by men's rights influencers and anonymous accounts. Rather than discussing each case on its own facts, these communities argue that they expose a legal and cultural system that favours women while failing men.
Whether that claim stands up is a separate question. What is clear is that viral crime cases are reshaping online conversations about gender in India. They are no longer just criminal investigations; they are becoming cultural flashpoints that fuel debates over feminism, justice and victimhood, often long before investigators or courts establish the facts.
From Isolated Crimes to a Shared Narrative
The Indian manosphere is not a single organisation or movement. It is a loose online ecosystem of YouTube creators, X accounts and forums focused on men's rights, family laws and perceived gender bias. While some groups campaign around legal reforms, others use viral incidents to argue that men are systematically disadvantaged. The conversation gained wider visibility after the 2024 death of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, whose suicide note accusing his estranged wife and her family of harassment triggered widespread debate online over family laws and judicial processes.
A recent investigation by The Print found that several men's rights accounts used the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal to reinforce wider claims about women, relationships and the justice system. The report noted that unrelated cases involving women accused of crimes were often grouped together online as evidence of a broader pattern rather than discussed individually.
The same pattern has played out in the Sonam Raghuvanshi case. Police have alleged that she conspired with others to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Each development in the investigation has triggered online debate extending beyond the facts of the case to wider arguments about gender and the justice system.
Why These Cases Spread So Quickly
Crime stories have always attracted attention, but social media has changed what happens next. Investigations that once remained within news cycles now become the subject of reaction videos, livestreams and commentary threads, where legal details often compete with emotionally charged interpretations. Algorithms reward engagement, allowing simplified narratives to travel faster than careful reporting.
Researchers studying the global manosphere have documented similar trends. A widely cited 2020 study by Manoel Horta Ribeiro described the manosphere as an interconnected online ecosystem that has expanded significantly over the past decade, with different communities increasingly influencing one another. The researchers found that discussions around men's issues often become more polarised over time, particularly when amplified across multiple online platforms.
Those findings help explain why isolated crimes can quickly acquire symbolic value. Once a case begins trending, it is no longer discussed solely on the basis of evidence emerging from investigators. Instead, it becomes another example deployed in an argument that was already underway—about feminism, marriage, false accusations or the treatment of men in public discourse.
Between Legitimate Concerns and Online Generalisations
The rise of these narratives does not mean every concern raised by men's rights groups is without merit. For years, campaigners have sought gender-neutral domestic violence laws, faster resolution of family court disputes and safeguards against false complaints. Those debates predate the recent wave of viral crime stories and continue to find support among lawyers and sections of civil society.
What has changed is the way social media packages those concerns.
Instead of discussing legal reforms on their own terms, many influencers now rely on high-profile criminal cases to reinforce broader arguments about gender. The alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal, the investigation into Sonam Raghuvanshi and the renewed circulation of posts about Rhea Chakraborty are frequently presented together as though they establish a consistent pattern. According to The Print, many of the accounts driving these conversations routinely connect otherwise unrelated cases to argue that women escape accountability while men are judged more harshly. That framing, however, goes well beyond what any individual investigation establishes.
The danger lies in treating criminal allegations as proof of wider social truths.
Criminal law determines individual culpability, not collective guilt. Yet that distinction often disappears on social media, where a single case is expected to stand in for an entire debate about gender.
The renewed attention around Rhea Chakraborty shows how long these narratives can survive online. Despite the absence of findings that confirmed the allegations that dominated much of the public debate after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her name continues to appear in manosphere discussions as an example of perceived bias. The persistence of that narrative illustrates how online debates can outlast legal proceedings.
The Telangana engineer's arrest is unlikely to be the last case to enter this cycle. As long as social media rewards outrage over nuance, every high-profile investigation risks becoming another battleground in India's online gender debate rather than remaining a criminal investigation.
That may be the defining feature of India's online manosphere. It did not create men's rights activism or the crimes that animate these debates, but it has become increasingly effective at turning individual investigations into evidence for broader ideological claims. In the process, the internet often reaches its verdict long before the courts do.