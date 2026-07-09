India’s Manosphere: How High-Profile Crime Cases Are Shaping Gender Debates Online

Instead of discussing legal reforms on their own terms, many influencers now rely on high-profile criminal cases to reinforce broader arguments about gender. The alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal, the investigation into Sonam Raghuvanshi and the renewed circulation of posts about Rhea Chakraborty are frequently presented together as though they establish a consistent pattern. According to The Print, many of the accounts driving these conversations routinely connect otherwise unrelated cases to argue that women escape accountability while men are judged more harshly. That framing, however, goes well beyond what any individual investigation establishes.