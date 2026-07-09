Why Punjab Is Granting Legal Immunity To Drug Users

More than 10,000 people accused of drug consumption or possession of small quantities of narcotic substances for personal use have been granted immunity from prosecution under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of the Punjab government's anti-drug campaign, officials said on Thursday.
According to an official statement, 10,656 people have received immunity under Section 64A of the NDPS Act since the launch of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (War Against Drugs) campaign in March 2025.
Rehabilitation Over Prosecution
Instead of facing prosecution, they have been admitted to government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, where they are undergoing treatment and recovery programmes.
The statement said Punjab Police registered 51,516 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 67,519 people between March 1, 2025, and July 6, 2026. During the same period, more than 10,000 people were granted immunity from prosecution, reflecting what the government described as a twin approach of acting against drug trafficking while directing people suffering from addiction towards treatment.
Section 64A of the NDPS Act provides immunity from prosecution to drug addicts charged with offences involving the consumption of narcotic drugs or possession of small quantities for personal use, provided they voluntarily seek de-addiction treatment.
According to the statement, each beneficiary undergoes a medical assessment before receiving an individual treatment plan that includes detoxification, psychiatric care, counselling, behavioural therapy and relapse prevention.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the campaign was aimed at combining strict enforcement against drug trafficking with rehabilitation for people struggling with addiction.
"The fight against drugs is not only about arresting peddlers but also about giving every person trapped in addiction a fair chance to recover," he said.
Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Nilabh Kishore said distinguishing between traffickers and people suffering from addiction was essential to ensuring rehabilitation and reintegration into society.
Campaign Under Scrutiny
Launched in March 2025, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' combines enforcement with rehabilitation. Alongside action against alleged drug peddlers, seizure of narcotics and attachment of properties linked to drug-related offences, the campaign provides treatment through de-addiction centres, counselling and skill development programmes for those undergoing rehabilitation.
The figures come months after the Supreme Court expressed concern over the continuing drug problem in Punjab. In May this year, a Bench led by the Chief Justice of India criticised the state government over its inability to curb the menace, observing that drug abuse and trafficking continued despite enforcement efforts. The court remarked that action largely remained confined to small peddlers while the larger networks behind the trade continued to operate, and described the human cost of the crisis as alarming.
Cross-Border Smuggling
The challenge has also been compounded by the growing use of drones for cross-border drug smuggling along the Indo-Pakistan border, particularly in Punjab.
According to the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) 2025 report, authorities detected 305 drone-based drug trafficking cases along the Indo-Pakistan border in 2025, leading to the seizure of 468 kg of narcotics, a 98% increase in the quantity seized compared with 2024.
The report said Punjab accounted for 298 of the 305 cases, with authorities recovering 461 kg of narcotics, including nearly 450 kg of heroin, over 9 kg of methamphetamine and 2.65 kg of opium.
The NCB said drone-assisted smuggling has risen sharply over the past five years, from just three cases involving 10 kg of narcotics in 2021 to 305 cases in 2025, underscoring the growing challenge posed by cross-border trafficking networks despite intensified enforcement efforts.