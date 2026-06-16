JK Police Attaches Drug Peddlers' Properties Worth Rs 4 Crore

Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties worth Rs 4 crore belonging to three drug peddlers in Pulwama and Srinagar districts on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.
The action was taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
"In a major action against drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, police in Awantipora attached a double-storied residential house and land measuring 7 kanals (38,115 sq ft) 18 marlas (4,900 sq ft) worth approximately Rs 2.50 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Nisar Ahmad Khanday, under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act," the police spokesperson said.
He said the property was identified as illegally acquired during an inquiry conducted by the concerned police post officials.
The investigation revealed that the property had been acquired through proceeds generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, he added.
"The accused is involved in multiple FIRs related to narcotics and drug trafficking offences. The attached property was found to be a direct outcome of his involvement in the illegal drug trade," the spokesperson said.
In Srinagar, police attached immovable properties worth Rs 1.50 crore belonging to two drug peddlers.
Batamaloo police station, exercising powers under Section 68F(1) read with Section 68E of the NDPS Act, attached a three-storey residential house, worth Rs 80 lakh, situated at Nundresh Colony, Srinagar, belonging to Sikander Firdous, the spokesperson said.
He said the accused is involved in FIR No. 18/2022 registered at Batamaloo police station under relevant sections of the NDPS and the Indian Penal Code.
In another case, Kralkhud police station attached a single-storey residential house worth Rs 70 lakh belonging to Ghulam Hassan Bhat in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, he said.
The attachment has been submitted to the competent authority, SAFEMA, New Delhi, for further proceedings.
"Investigation has established that the attached properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking," the spokesperson said.