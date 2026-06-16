JK Police Attaches Drug Peddlers' Properties Worth Rs 4 Crore

"In a major action against drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, police in Awantipora attached a double-storied residential house and land measuring 7 kanals (38,115 sq ft) 18 marlas (4,900 sq ft) worth approximately Rs 2.50 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Nisar Ahmad Khanday, under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act," the police spokesperson said.