Defence Council Approves ₹52,000 Crore Worth Military Purchases

Defence Acquisition Council clears ₹52,000 crore worth of military purchases for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Significant portion of the deals to be executed under ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ and ‘Buy (Indian)’ categories to boost domestic manufacturing.
The decision aims to enhance operational preparedness and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers amid evolving security challenges.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved military purchases worth approximately ₹52,000 crore, giving a major push to modernisation of the armed forces.
The approvals include procurement of advanced weapon systems, ammunition, equipment for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and several indigenously designed and developed platforms. A significant portion of the deals is expected to be executed under the ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ and ‘Buy (Indian)’ categories, in line with the government’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.
According to official sources, the DAC cleared procurement of next-generation missiles, artillery systems, naval vessels, and critical aviation equipment. The move is aimed at addressing operational gaps, enhancing combat readiness, and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the approvals as a “landmark decision” that will strengthen India’s defence capabilities and boost the domestic industry. “These procurements will not only enhance our operational preparedness but also provide a big boost to indigenous manufacturing and job creation,” he said.
The approvals come at a time when India is focusing on rapid modernisation of its armed forces amid evolving security challenges along its borders. The government has been consistently increasing the indigenous content in defence acquisitions, with several major platforms now being manufactured in India through collaboration with private sector companies.
Industry experts welcomed the decision, noting that such large-scale approvals will give a strong impetus to the defence manufacturing ecosystem. Several Indian companies, including MSMEs, are expected to benefit from the supply chain opportunities arising out of these projects.
The Defence Acquisition Council is the highest decision-making body in the Ministry of Defence for capital acquisitions. Its approvals are seen as a strong signal of the government’s commitment to modernising the armed forces while promoting self-reliance.
Further details regarding specific platforms and vendors are expected to be released in the coming weeks after necessary procedural formalities are completed.