Sabarimala Gold Theft Case Explained: How Did Gold From the Temple Go Missing?

Investigators are examining Prasanth’s alleged role in the TDB’s 2025 decision to send gold-plated temple panels to Smart Creations for repairs. The SIT suspects that “non-existent defects” may have been cited to return the artefacts to the same company accused of involvement in an “earlier pilferage” in 2019. Prasanth is among several former board officials and office-bearers accused in the case.