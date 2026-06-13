SIT to Collect Additional Samples from Sabarimala Artefacts in Gold Loss Probe

The Special Investigation Team received Travancore Devaswom Board permission to collect additional samples from Sabarimala temple artefacts.
Investigators will sample the Prabhamandalam ornamental arch and upper-side door frame plates to determine precise gold content.
The Kerala High Court authorised the sample collection on June 8 to definitively establish facts in the gold loss probe.
The Special Investigation Team examining gold loss cases at the Sabarimala temple will soon collect additional samples from the shrine's artefacts for scientific analysis.
Investigators recently asked the Travancore Devaswom Board for authorisation to access the temple. The SIT plans to collect samples from the Prabhamandalam, an ornamental arch, and the upper-side door frame plates, PTI reported.
The board allowed the SIT to finish the process within a two-day window. A squad is expected to arrive at the hill shrine shortly to carry out the work, sources told the news agency.
The move follows the Kerala High Court authorising the investigators to gather the samples on June 8. The ongoing probe will also involve the upcoming interrogation of former temple board officials regarding unapproved replating procedures.
Court Grants Sample Collection
The SIT informed the court that while investigators previously gathered material from specific objects inside the Sabarimala Sreekovil, certain sections could not be dismantled. The Prabhamandalam plates and the upper-side door frame plate were left untouched because the hired craftsmen encountered practical challenges and resistance.
Investigators submitted that dismantling the structures and collecting samples with expert assistance is necessary. This step will determine the true weight of the items and precisely evaluate how much gold plating they contain, according to PTI.
Accepting the request, the court said it was satisfied this measure was required at this point in the probe, PTI reported.
The court directed that the newly collected samples be sent to a lab for testing. This measure aims to ensure the facts are completely and definitively established.
Former Officials Face Interrogation
The SIT will question ex-Travancore Devaswom Board president PS Prasanth alongside former member A Aji Kumar next week, sources told the agency.
Officials said summons will soon be issued to both men. The interrogation will cover taking the items and moving them to Chennai for unauthorised replating in 2025 without the Kerala High Court's consent.
Both individuals were previously questioned in connection with the suspected theft of gold from the Sreekovil door frames and Dwarapalaka statues at Sabarimala during a 2019 replating process.
The SIT recently informed the Kerala High Court that probes into the pair of cases tied to the 2019 event have concluded, PTI reported. Twelve people were arrested across the two cases, with all suspects presently released on bail.