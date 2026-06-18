Kerala hc issues notice to former security personnel of ex cm in assault case

Kerala HC Issues Notice to Former Security Personnel of Ex-CM in Assault Case

P PTI Published at: 18 June 2026 3:15 pm

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of five former security personnel of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on pleas seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail in a case relating to the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in 2023

P PTI Published at: 18 June 2026 3:15 pm

Kerala HC Issues Notice to Former Security Personnel of Ex-CM in Assault Case Photo: Shutterstock; Representative image