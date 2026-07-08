Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Semi-Final Spot At Stake On Centre Court

Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head
Jasmine Paolini leads the head-to-head series 2-1 against Marta Kostyuk.
The two players previously met three times before playing in the 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals.
Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details
Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2026
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Great Britain.
Court: Centre Court.
Time: 6:00 P.M. (IST).
Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Preview
Marta Kostyuk arrives in the Wimbledon 2026 quarterfinals in outstanding form, carrying the momentum of a superb grass-court campaign. The Ukrainian has won 20 of her last 21 matches across all surfaces and has translated that confidence onto grass, defeating in-form opponents to reach the last eight for the first time at the All England Club. Her powerful first serve, aggressive baseline game and improved consistency have made her one of the most dangerous players left in the draw.
Standing in her way is 2024 Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini, who has once again shown her fighting spirit in London. The Italian battled past Alexandra Eala in the previous round and holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Kostyuk, although all of those meetings came on hard courts. Paolini's movement, counter-punching ability and experience in Grand Slam pressure moments make her a formidable opponent, but she'll need to cut down on unforced errors against the hard-hitting Ukrainian.
Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome!
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