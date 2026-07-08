Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Semi-Final Spot At Stake On Centre Court

Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the Wimbledon 2026 quarterfinal clash between Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.

Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 quarterfinal between Marta Kostyuk and Jasmine Paolini on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. With a coveted place in the semifinals on the line, both players will be eager to continue their impressive runs at the Championships. Paolini enters the contest full of confidence after battling past Alexandra Eala to reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal since 2024, while Kostyuk has impressed with her aggressive baseline game and remarkable consistency throughout the fortnight. The Italian's experience in Grand Slam latter stages will be tested by the fearless Ukrainian, setting the stage for what promises to be an entertaining battle between two of the WTA Tour's most exciting competitors.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jul 2026, 05:33:32 pm IST Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Jasmine Paolini leads the head-to-head series 2-1 against Marta Kostyuk. The two players previously met three times before playing in the 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals.

8 Jul 2026, 05:31:46 pm IST Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2026

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Great Britain.

Court: Centre Court.

Time: 6:00 P.M. (IST).

8 Jul 2026, 05:29:12 pm IST Marta Kostyuk Vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Preview Marta Kostyuk arrives in the Wimbledon 2026 quarterfinals in outstanding form, carrying the momentum of a superb grass-court campaign. The Ukrainian has won 20 of her last 21 matches across all surfaces and has translated that confidence onto grass, defeating in-form opponents to reach the last eight for the first time at the All England Club. Her powerful first serve, aggressive baseline game and improved consistency have made her one of the most dangerous players left in the draw. Standing in her way is 2024 Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini, who has once again shown her fighting spirit in London. The Italian battled past Alexandra Eala in the previous round and holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Kostyuk, although all of those meetings came on hard courts. Paolini's movement, counter-punching ability and experience in Grand Slam pressure moments make her a formidable opponent, but she'll need to cut down on unforced errors against the hard-hitting Ukrainian.