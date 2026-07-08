Linda Nosková Vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Quarterfinal Clash Begins On Court One

Linda Nosková Vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the Quarter Final clash between Czech Republic's Linda Nosková and Belgium's Elise Mertens on Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic plays a return during the second round women's singles match against Camila Osorio of Colombia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic plays a return during the second round women's singles match against Camila Osorio of Colombia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Welcome to our live coverage from Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Linda Nosková takes on Elise Mertens in a fascinating Quarter Final clash at Wimbledon 2026. The 21-year-old Czech has continued her impressive rise on the WTA Tour, using her powerful baseline game and fearless shot-making to reach the second week of the Championships. A victory today would see Nosková reach her maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal and continue the finest grass-court run of her career. Standing across the net is experienced Belgian Elise Mertens, who stunned defending champion Elena Rybakina in the previous round to announce herself as one of the tournament's surprise contenders. The 25th seed has looked composed under pressure throughout the fortnight and will rely on her consistency, defensive skills and big-match experience to overcome the hard-hitting Czech. With a coveted quarterfinal berth on the line, expect an intense battle between youth and experience as both players look to extend their Wimbledon dream.

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