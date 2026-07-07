PoK Protesters Issue 48-Hour Ultimatum To Islamabad, Warn Of 'Grand And Final' Action

The ultimatum comes amid intensifying unrest in the region. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, more than 27 protesters have been killed and several others injured during clashes between demonstrators and security forces across PoK. A human rights report compiled by the JKJAAC Human Rights Cell documented at least 14 civilian deaths and over 70 injuries between June 5 and June 13, with field reports on June 14 alleging three further civilian deaths and at least eight injuries at the Dharake/Eidgah Ground in Rawalakot.