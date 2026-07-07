PoK Protesters Issue 48-Hour Ultimatum To Islamabad, Warn Of 'Grand And Final' Action

PoJK protesters issued a 48-hour ultimatum, warning of a July 9 escalation
Protesters allege dozens killed and hundreds arrested during Pakistan's crackdown
India condemned Islamabad over alleged violence against demonstrators in PoK
International concern grows over arrests, blockades and human rights allegations in PoK
Protest leaders in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the government in Islamabad, threatening a "grand and final" response on July 9 if their demands remain unmet, even as the death toll from a security crackdown continues to rise.
The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) announced that its ongoing sit-in protest will continue indefinitely until all its demands are fulfilled, and has called upon residents across PoK and members of the Kashmiri diaspora to participate in the protest on July 9.
The ultimatum comes amid intensifying unrest in the region. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, more than 27 protesters have been killed and several others injured during clashes between demonstrators and security forces across PoK. A human rights report compiled by the JKJAAC Human Rights Cell documented at least 14 civilian deaths and over 70 injuries between June 5 and June 13, with field reports on June 14 alleging three further civilian deaths and at least eight injuries at the Dharake/Eidgah Ground in Rawalakot.
Crackdown and Arrests
Reports indicate that police action by Pakistani authorities intensified on Sunday against protesters demonstrating against the crackdown. Protest organisers have alleged that more than 600 workers and political leaders have been arrested, while authorities have imposed an economic blockade by restricting the supply of food, flour and essential medicines. The JAAC was banned under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act.
Thousands of people have taken to the streets, demanding an end to the alleged blockade, restoration of communication services, uninterrupted supply of food and medicines, release of detained leaders, and implementation of a 38-point written agreement.
India Condemns Crackdown
India on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan over what it described as a "brutal crackdown" on protesters in PoK. The Ministry of External Affairs accused Islamabad of attempting to suppress public dissent through force while diverting attention from what it called Pakistan's internal governance failures.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the reported violence reflected Pakistan's continuing inability to address the concerns of people living in territories under its control.
International Concern
The developments have drawn international attention. Members of the Kashmiri diaspora staged protests outside Pakistani diplomatic missions in the United Kingdom, while a group of British lawmakers expressed concern over alleged human rights violations, reports of arrests, and communication restrictions in the region.
The violence has further heightened tensions surrounding the disputed Himalayan region, with observers warning that continued unrest could deepen political instability and intensify scrutiny of Pakistan's handling of dissent in PoK.