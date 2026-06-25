Javed Akhtar On MEA's 'Passport Not Proof of Citizenship' Comment: "It's Absurd"

Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) remark that a passport is not proof of citizenship, terming the statement absurd. Akhtar wondered whether MEA is issuing passports to non-Indian citizens as well. In a post on X, Akhtar questioned the ministry and wrote, "The ministry of external affairs says that a passport is a document for travel, not proof of citizenship. Really??? So are they providing this travel document to some people without being totally convinced that this person is an Indian citizen ?? It is absurd". When a fan flagged that even Aadhaar, voter ID and PAN are not proof of citizenships, he added, "Who in the system is giving such unconditional help to these illegal immigrants. Under such undesirable circumstances how do they differentiate between the fake and the genuine citizens except on the whim of some petty official ."