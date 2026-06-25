MEA: Passports Are Travel Documents, Not Proof of Indian Citizenship

A senior Ministry of External Affairs official stated at the 14th Passport Seva Divas in New Delhi that passports only attest to nationality abroad.
The clarification triggered intense debate on social media, with citizens questioning the legal validity of Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and passports.
A Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi previously ruled that Aadhaar serves strictly as identity proof, not citizenship evidence.
An Indian passport is primarily a travel document and does not serve as proof of citizenship, a senior Ministry of External Affairs official said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the 14th Passport Seva Divas to mark the expansion of services, the official clarified the document's legal limits. A passport attests the nationality of Indians abroad, but it is not a document of citizenship, as per news reports.
The statement triggered sharp reactions on the social media platform X. Users questioned what legally establishes citizenship if passports, Aadhaar cards, and voter IDs do not make the cut.
One X user posted an image of a passport showing Indian nationality and wrote, "What is this then??"
"Passport is not a document of citizenship, Aadhar card is not a document of citizenship, Voter ID card is not a document of citizenship. Then what is??" another user wrote on X.
A third user questioned the logic on X: "The very ministry of external affairs that issues our passport so we can prove we are Indian citizens abroad, now says it’s not proof of citizenship? Does our own passport hold no value in our own country anymore?"
Judicial and Legal Precedents
The distinction matters. The ministry's clarification reiterates existing legal positions from past court judgments. The stance assumes importance during the Election Commission of India's ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls.
The Supreme Court of India established a similar precedent regarding identification documents. Hearing the Bihar special intensive revision case, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued a ruling on 12 August 2025.
"The use of Aadhaar while filing claims and objections would strictly be as proof of identity and not as evidence of Indian citizenship," the bench said.
The Search for Proof
The confusion remains unresolved. The government's Press Information Bureau addressed the issue in a question-and-answer document regarding the National Register of Citizens on 20 December 2019.
"Citizenship can be proved by submitting any documents related to date of birth and place of birth. However, a decision is yet to be taken on such acceptable documents," the bureau said.
As of June 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not finalised any official nationwide guidelines or a definitive list of acceptable documents to prove Indian citizenship under a nationwide National Register of Citizens/
Under the Citizenship Amendment Act Rules notified in March 2024, the home ministry established specific criteria to prove foreign origin. Applicants must present one of the relaxed documents from Schedule 1A to establish their roots in Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan, a list expanded in August 2024 to include certain Indian government or quasi-judicial records.