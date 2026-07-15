2020 Delhi Riots Case: Court Allows Umar Khalid Two Family Video Meetings Every Week

Special court allows Umar Khalid two family video meetings per week in the 2020 Delhi riots case.
The order was passed citing prolonged incarceration and humanitarian considerations.
Khalid is an accused under UAPA in the Delhi riots conspiracy case; the trial is still ongoing.
A special court in Delhi on Wednesday allowed Umar Khalid, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, to have two video meetings with his family members every week.
The court passed the order after considering a plea filed by Khalid, who has been in judicial custody for over five years. The judge noted that prolonged incarceration and humanitarian grounds warranted the relief.
Umar Khalid, a former student leader and activist, is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. He has been denied regular bail multiple times, with the courts citing the gravity of the allegations and the nature of the case.
Khalid’s family had approached the court seeking regular video calls, citing emotional distress and the need for family support during his long detention. The court allowed two 30-minute video meetings per week under supervised conditions.
The order has been welcomed by Khalid’s legal team and human rights organisations, who have been advocating for better access to family for undertrials in sensitive cases.
The 2020 Delhi riots case involves allegations of a larger conspiracy behind the violence that claimed over 50 lives. Several activists and leaders, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others, have been charged under UAPA. The trial is still ongoing, with the prosecution presenting its evidence.
Khalid’s lawyers have consistently argued that the case against him is based on flimsy evidence and that he has been targeted for his political views and activism. The court, while granting the video meeting relief, made it clear that this does not amount to any concession on the merits of the case.
The Delhi Police, which is prosecuting the case, has opposed regular family meetings, citing security concerns. However, the court has balanced the need for security with humanitarian considerations.
This is the latest in a series of reliefs granted to Umar Khalid in the past few months. Earlier, the court had allowed him limited access to books and writing materials.
The development is likely to be closely watched by legal experts and civil rights groups, who have been highlighting the issue of prolonged undertrial detention in UAPA cases.