Delhi Court Rejects Umar Khalid’s Interim Bail Plea In 2020 Riots Case

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Umar Khalid had sought 15 days’ interim bail to attend his uncle’s Chehlum ritual and care for his mother ahead of her surgery.

Umar Khalid bail plea Umar Khalid interim bail rejected
Summary of this article

  • A Delhi court dismissed Umar Khalid’s plea for 15 days’ interim bail.

  • Khalid sought bail to attend his uncle’s Chehlum and assist his mother before surgery.

  • He is accused under UAPA in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of jailed activist Umar Khalid in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Khalid’s application seeking 15 days’ interim bail to attend the 40-day post-death ritual, Chehlum, of his uncle and to take care of his mother, who has to undergo surgery, according to PTI.

Khalid and others were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an anti-terror law, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the 2020 riots, PTI reported.

The riots had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured in northeast Delhi. The violence erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

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