Delhi Court Rejects Umar Khalid’s Interim Bail Plea In 2020 Riots Case

A Delhi court dismissed Umar Khalid’s plea for 15 days’ interim bail.
Khalid sought bail to attend his uncle’s Chehlum and assist his mother before surgery.
He is accused under UAPA in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.
A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of jailed activist Umar Khalid in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Khalid’s application seeking 15 days’ interim bail to attend the 40-day post-death ritual, Chehlum, of his uncle and to take care of his mother, who has to undergo surgery, according to PTI.
Khalid and others were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an anti-terror law, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the 2020 riots, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)