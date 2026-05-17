Former TMC Minister Files Police Complaint Against Abhishek Banerjee, Senior Cop

Giasuddin Molla accuses TMC general secretary and ex-SDPO of harassment and misuse of power in South 24 Parganas.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Abhishek Banerjee And 5 Other TMC Leaders
Abhishek Banerjee And 5 Other TMC Leaders
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Former TMC minister and three-time MLA Giasuddin Molla has lodged a police complaint against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a senior police officer.

  • Molla has accused Abhishek Banerjee of running the party in an “autocratic” manner and alleged that the police officer acted against dissenting TMC workers at his behest.

  • The former minister claimed he stayed silent earlier out of fear and has now come forward with serious charges of intimidation and harassment.

Former Trinamool Congress minister Giasuddin Molla on Sunday filed a police complaint against party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a senior police officer at a station in Magrahat (Paschim), South 24 Parganas district.

Molla, who served as Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education and was a three-time MLA from Magrahat (Paschim), alleged harassment and misuse of police machinery against local TMC leaders and workers who opposed Abhishek Banerjee’s style of functioning. He specifically named former Diamond Harbour SDPO Mitun Kumar Dey in the complaint.

The former minister stated that he had remained silent for a long time due to fear of police action and party pressure. He claimed that penal actions were taken against those not aligning with Abhishek Banerjee’s “autocratic” ways of running the party in the region.

This fresh internal rift comes at a time when TMC is already facing multiple challenges following the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. The development has added to the growing speculation of discontent within the party ranks in South 24 Parganas.

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