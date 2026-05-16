Day In Pics: May 16, 2026

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 16, 2026

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Fuel conservation awareness in Ahmedabad
Digital creator Arun Haryani holds a poster in a metro train, depicting use of public transport, to aware people about fuel conservation in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
1/19
Yumnam Khemchand Singh visits NSU
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh reviews the ongoing infrastructure works at the National Sports University campus, in Imphal West district, Manipur. | Photo: @YKhemchandSingh/X via PTI
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2/19
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles
Students pose with bicycles distributed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, unseen, to those who cleared their Class 10th and 12th board examinations at the RK Puram Assembly constituency, in New Delhi. | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI
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3/19
Inauguration of Education Interface 2026
An aerial view of the Education Interface 2026, a career education fair, during its inauguration, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
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4/19
Shani Jayanti in Bhopal
People perform a ritual on 'Shani Jayanti', in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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5/19
Indian women cricket team in Ujjain
Indian women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and players Shefali Verma, Renuka Thakur and Deepti Sharma along with head coach Amol Muzumdar offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of T20 cricket world cup, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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6/19
Fuel price hike in India
Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Reena Borasi Setia leads a demonstration by party workers against the hike in diesel and petrol prices, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre from Thursday amid disruptions in global oil supplies. | Photo: PTI
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7/19
France Cannes 2026 Karma Red Carpet
Laetitia Casta, right, and Vincent Macaigne pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Karma' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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8/19
Austria Eurovision Song Contest
Aliona Moon sings "Viva Moldova" during her featured performance with Satoshi from Moldova during the dress rehearsal for the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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9/19
Israel Palestinians Gaza
Palestinians gather around a vehicle struck by an Israeli strike in Gaza City. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
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10/19
PGA Championship Golf
Bryson DeChambeau hits from the first tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
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11/19
Brazil Polluted River
Foam created mostly by untreated household sewage from nearby Sao Paulo covers the surface of the Tiete River in Salto, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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12/19
France Cannes 2026 John Travolta Honorary Palme dOr
John Travolta holds his honorary Palme d'Or during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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13/19
Photo highlights from Cannes 2026
Reggie Absolom, left, and director Jordan Firstman pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Club Kid' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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14/19
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during an event
Former Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addresses the inaugural session of the two day 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahaabhiyan', in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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15/19
MP HC declares disputed Bhojshala site as temple
A woman decorates a floor as people gather to offer prayers inside the Bhojshala complex following the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the site a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar. | Photo: PTI
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16/19
Kerala CM-designate Satheesan addresses media
Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan speaks to the media, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI
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17/19
Amit Shah in Gujarat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a review meeting on tree plantation activities under the 'Green Lok Sabha - Gandhinagar Lok Sabha' initiative, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. | Photo: @AmitShah/X via PTI
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18/19
PM Modi in Netherlands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi observes a performance during a community programme, in The Hague, Netherlands. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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19/19
Weather: Hot summer day in Prayagraj
A municipal corporation water sprinkler truck sprays water to provide relief during a hot summer day, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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