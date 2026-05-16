Day In Pics: May 16, 2026

Digital creator Arun Haryani holds a poster in a metro train, depicting use of public transport, to aware people about fuel conservation in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
1/19
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh reviews the ongoing infrastructure works at the National Sports University campus, in Imphal West district, Manipur. | Photo: @YKhemchandSingh/X via PTI
2/19
Students pose with bicycles distributed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, unseen, to those who cleared their Class 10th and 12th board examinations at the RK Puram Assembly constituency, in New Delhi. | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI
3/19
An aerial view of the Education Interface 2026, a career education fair, during its inauguration, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
4/19
People perform a ritual on 'Shani Jayanti', in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
5/19
Indian women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and players Shefali Verma, Renuka Thakur and Deepti Sharma along with head coach Amol Muzumdar offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of T20 cricket world cup, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
6/19
Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Reena Borasi Setia leads a demonstration by party workers against the hike in diesel and petrol prices, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre from Thursday amid disruptions in global oil supplies. | Photo: PTI
7/19
Laetitia Casta, right, and Vincent Macaigne pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Karma' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
8/19
Aliona Moon sings "Viva Moldova" during her featured performance with Satoshi from Moldova during the dress rehearsal for the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
9/19
Palestinians gather around a vehicle struck by an Israeli strike in Gaza City. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
10/19
Bryson DeChambeau hits from the first tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
11/19
Foam created mostly by untreated household sewage from nearby Sao Paulo covers the surface of the Tiete River in Salto, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
12/19
John Travolta holds his honorary Palme d'Or during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
13/19
Reggie Absolom, left, and director Jordan Firstman pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Club Kid' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
14/19
Former Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addresses the inaugural session of the two day 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahaabhiyan', in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: Handout via PTI
15/19
A woman decorates a floor as people gather to offer prayers inside the Bhojshala complex following the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the site a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar. | Photo: PTI
16/19
Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan speaks to the media, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI
17/19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a review meeting on tree plantation activities under the 'Green Lok Sabha - Gandhinagar Lok Sabha' initiative, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. | Photo: @AmitShah/X via PTI
18/19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi observes a performance during a community programme, in The Hague, Netherlands. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
19/19
A municipal corporation water sprinkler truck sprays water to provide relief during a hot summer day, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI