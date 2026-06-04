Five Eyes Alliance Warns That China Is Targeting Personnel Via Fake Job Ads

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has warned that China is using fake job advertisements to target military, government, and critical infrastructure personnel.
The tactic involves posting seemingly legitimate job offers to collect sensitive information, recruit insiders, or compromise national security.
The coordinated warning highlights China’s sophisticated efforts to gather intelligence through deceptive online recruitment.
The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, has issued a joint public warning that China is actively using fake job advertisements to target individuals with access to sensitive information.
According to the alert, Chinese intelligence operatives are posting fraudulent job offers on various platforms, particularly targeting people working in defence, government, technology, and critical infrastructure sectors. Once initial contact is made, targets are often asked to share confidential details or are drawn into broader recruitment efforts.
The Five Eyes partners described this as a “persistent and evolving” espionage technique designed to steal intellectual property, gather classified information, and build long-term influence networks.
The agencies urged citizens, especially those in sensitive roles, to exercise extreme caution while responding to job offers. They advised verifying the legitimacy of any recruitment offer and avoiding sharing sensitive professional information during early stages of application.
This rare joint public advisory by the Five Eyes nations underscores the seriousness of the threat and reflects growing coordination among the member countries to counter Chinese intelligence activities. Cybersecurity experts believe such tactics allow China to operate with plausible deniability while expanding its global espionage reach.
The warning is expected to be followed by increased awareness campaigns and stricter monitoring of online job portals across the Five Eyes countries. Individuals are encouraged to report suspicious job offers to relevant national security authorities.