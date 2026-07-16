Iran Claims Strikes On US Bases In Jordan, Kuwait After New Wave Of American Strikes

Iran claimed it carried out drone and missile strikes on US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait in retaliation for recent American attacks
The US military confirmed a fresh wave of strikes targeting Iranian command centres, missile sites and coastal surveillance facilities
Jordan and the UAE summoned Iranian envoys, condemning the attacks as violations of sovereignty and international law
Iran has claimed to have carried out drone and missile strikes on US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait on Thursday, in retaliation for recent American strikes on Iranian territory, according to a report by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
The Iranian Army said its forces, in the ninth phase of "Operation Lightning," targeted "the communication systems and fuel tanks of the US terrorist army in Jordan," specifically hitting the fixed radar site, communication system and fuel tanks at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan, which it called "one of the most important strategic and command centres for American aggressive forces in the West Asian region," according to the state media.
The army said the operation was launched "in response to the child-killing enemy's (US) aggression against areas of our country and the Bampour Iranshahr garrison, which led to the martyrdom of seven army ground force officers and soldiers."
Separately, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in its announcement, claimed responsibility for strikes on the US military's Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, in the eighth wave of Operation Nasr 2. The IRGC said it "targeted and destroyed the C-RAM early warning radar system at Ali al-Salem base, as well as the gathering place of the criminal soldiers of the US terrorist army," using missile and drone power.
The IRGC said the strikes were conducted in response to the use of Kuwaiti land by the US for its military operation, and called on the "honourable people of Kuwait" to "cleanse your country of aggressors," ANI reported.
US CENTCOM Confirms Fresh Strikes Against Iran
The Iranian retaliation came in response to a new wave of US military strikes against Iranian targets, which US Central Command (CENTCOM) said concluded on Wednesday. The operation employed precision-guided munitions against multiple targets, including command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities in locations including Bandar Abbas, an important port city.
"US forces struck Iranian command centres, air defence sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said.
UAE, Jordan Summon Iranian Envoys
The UAE and Jordan have summoned Iranian envoys in their respective capitals to deliver strong protests against the attacks on Wednesday, terming them flagrant violations of sovereignty and international law.
In Amman, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of Iran's Embassy and conveyed a strongly worded protest, stating that the attacks were a blatant breach of the rules of international law and the UN Charter. In Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian Ambassador and condemned the attacks in the strongest terms, stressing that the targeting of UAE territory constitutes "a blatant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its national security, and a clear breach of all international conventions, resolutions, and established norms," the report said.
Iranian FM Returns From Qatar Visit
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi returned to Tehran after travelling to Doha to offer condolences to the Government of Qatar on the passing of the country's former Amir, according to a post on X by the Iranian government. During the visit, he met with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and attended the official condolence ceremony.
The diplomatic engagement comes as the US and Iran continue to exchange strikes following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement, with the conflict centred on control of the Strait of Hormuz and maritime security in the Gulf.