Iran Claims Strikes On US Bases In Jordan, Kuwait After New Wave Of American Strikes

In Amman, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of Iran's Embassy and conveyed a strongly worded protest, stating that the attacks were a blatant breach of the rules of international law and the UN Charter. In Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian Ambassador and condemned the attacks in the strongest terms, stressing that the targeting of UAE territory constitutes "a blatant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its national security, and a clear breach of all international conventions, resolutions, and established norms," the report said.