Iran’s Foreign Minister Araqchi Says It Has Rights To Restart Its Uranium Enrichment Program

Araqchi said that US should explain why they attacked Iran in the middle of  negotiations, “they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that."

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Irans Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Photo: AP
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran retains its uranium enrichment capabilities and will decide when and how to resume activities based on evolving circumstances, IRNA reported.

Araqchi said in an interview with Financial Time that the technology cannot be erased with bombs, only negotiations can lead to a lasting and mutually acceptable outcome. Iran has made it clear that it reserves the right to restart its uranium enrichment program, with the timing and manner of doing so dependent on future developments.

His comments come in the wake of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Oman, which were disrupted after Israel launched a military operation against Iran in June. The U.S. subsequently joined Israel, targeting three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities under the justification that Iran was allegedly developing nuclear weapons.

Araqchi stressed that if the U.S. truly wants to ensure Iran never builds nuclear arms, it is possible — but not through force. He warned that military aggression has only proven ineffective and risks shutting the door on diplomacy altogether. 

Iran, he said, would be willing to return to the negotiating table only if it is convinced that Washington is serious about reaching a balanced agreement.

He also criticized the European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal for triggering the so-called “snapback mechanism,” a move that, according to Araqchi, effectively ends their role in future nuclear negotiations.

IRGC Marine Parade Commemorating Persian Gulf National Day - Photo: Getty Images
Nuclear Friction: It Was Israel And US, Not Iran

BY Iraj Elahi

In an interview with Financial Times, Araqchi said that US should explain why they attacked Iran in the middle of  negotiations, “they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that [during future talks],” adding that the United States has “to compensate [Iran for] the damage that they have done.”

He also said that the road to negotiation is narrow but not impossible. “I need to convince my hierarchy that if we go for negotiation, the other side is coming with real determination for a win-win deal,” he said.

