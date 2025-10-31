Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

Local residents and humanitarian groups have described harrowing scenes of violence and mass displacement

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sudan space
The shocking imagery, now circulating among international monitoring groups, underscores the urgency for global intervention and accountability. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. High-resolution images from El Fasher, North Darfur, show blood-stained ground and body-sized objects, revealing mass killings by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

  2. The RSF, descended from the Janjaweed militia, captured El Fasher after months of siege, allegedly carrying out executions and ethnic killings against civilians.

  3. Human rights groups warn of possible war crimes or genocide, urging urgent international investigation and humanitarian access to trapped survivors.

New satellite images have revealed the staggering scale of atrocities committed in Sudan’s North Darfur region, where thousands are feared dead following a brutal assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher. The images, captured by Airbus DS and analysed by the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab, show large areas stained red and dotted with shapes consistent with human bodies — scenes so severe that observers say “the blood is visible from space.”

The analysis identified at least five separate locations in the Daraja Oula neighbourhood where soil discolouration and clusters of objects, each roughly human-sized, appeared in areas that showed no such traces in earlier imagery. Satellite frames also revealed RSF vehicles stationed in tactical formations, blocking narrow streets and operating near newly erected defensive barriers — evidence that aligns with witness accounts of door-to-door killings and summary executions.

Local residents and humanitarian groups have described harrowing scenes of violence and mass displacement. Many civilians were reportedly trapped inside the city as RSF fighters, descended from the Janjaweed militias accused of genocide in Darfur two decades ago, surrounded and overran the last remaining Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) stronghold in the region. The fall of El Fasher effectively places all five Darfur state capitals under RSF control.

Related Content
Related Content

Human rights organisations and international observers warn that the massacre could constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, or even genocide, given reports of ethnic targeting of non-Arab communities. The United Nations and aid agencies have voiced alarm over the growing humanitarian crisis, saying the blockade of El Fasher has left thousands without access to food, water, or medical care.

The shocking imagery, now circulating among international monitoring groups, underscores the urgency for global intervention and accountability. As calls mount for an independent investigation, the Darfur conflict — once seen as a tragic chapter of Sudan’s past — has returned with horrifying intensity, visible now not just to survivors on the ground, but from the skies above.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India's Historic Win Over Australia: Talking Points From Heady Women's World Cup Semi-Final

  2. India Stun Australia With Record Chase: Revisiting 2025 World Cup Semi-Final Blockbuster

  3. God Took Care Of Everything: An Emotional Jemimah Rodrigues After World Cup Semi-Final Knock

  4. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: IND-W Qualify For Third Final - Check Stats

  5. India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Men In Blue's Record At MCG - Most Runs, Wickets, Highest Score

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Bihar Elections: ‘What Is The Caste Of Vikas?’

  3. Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

  4. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  5. Bihar Election: Will Jan Suraaj Matter This Time?

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  3. Yunus Warns of 'Forces from Home and Abroad' Trying to Derail Bangladesh Polls as Hasina Vows to 'Restore Democracy'

  4. Record Floods Devastate Central Vietnam, Leaving Dozens Dead And Thousands Homeless

  5. India Secures Six-Month US Sanctions Exemption For Chabahar Port

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival