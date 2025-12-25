Pope Leo XIV Decries Plight of Palestinians In Gaza In First Christmas Sermon

Pope Leo XIV uses first Christmas sermon to sharply condemn humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Demands immediate ceasefire, full humanitarian access, hostage release and renewed peace efforts.
Emphasises suffering of Palestinian mothers and children living amid rubble without basic necessities.
Pope Leo XIV, in his first Christmas message delivered from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica on December 25, 2025, delivered a stark and emotional condemnation of the humanitarian catastrophe facing Palestinians in Gaza. The 266th pontiff, who was elected just weeks earlier, devoted a significant portion of his Urbi et Orbi (“To the City and the World”) address to the suffering in the Middle East.
“Tonight, as we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace in Bethlehem, our hearts are heavy with the cries of mothers and children in Gaza who have no safe place, no food, no medicine, and no hope,” the Pope said, his voice visibly trembling. “The conditions in Gaza are intolerable: entire families live amid rubble, children die from preventable diseases, and the wounded lack basic care. This is not war; this is a humanitarian abyss that shames humanity.”
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages still held in Gaza. He urged the international community to “stop the logic of vengeance” and work toward a just and lasting peace that respects the rights and dignity of both Israelis and Palestinians.
The Pope’s words marked a clear and direct focus on the plight of Palestinian civilians, drawing applause from the thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square despite the cold December night. He also prayed for peace in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, and other conflict zones, but his longest and most impassioned appeal was reserved for the Holy Land.
The sermon comes at a time when the war in Gaza, now in its third year, has caused widespread destruction, displacement of nearly 2 million people, and a severe humanitarian crisis, with international organisations repeatedly warning of famine-like conditions in parts of the enclave.
Pope Leo XIV’s choice to centre his first Christmas message on Gaza has been seen as a strong signal of his pontificate’s priorities, echoing the social justice and peace advocacy of his predecessor, Pope Francis, while adopting a more direct tone on the Palestinian situation.