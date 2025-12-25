Pope Leo XIV Decries Plight of Palestinians In Gaza In First Christmas Sermon

“Tonight, as we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace in Bethlehem, our hearts are heavy with the cries of mothers and children in Gaza who have no safe place, no food, no medicine, and no hope,” the Pope said, his voice visibly trembling. “The conditions in Gaza are intolerable: entire families live amid rubble, children die from preventable diseases, and the wounded lack basic care. This is not war; this is a humanitarian abyss that shames humanity.”