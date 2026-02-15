Football Amidst War: Palestinian Amputees Train In War-Stricken Area Of Gaza
Gaza’s main soccer stadium was leveled during the Israel-Hamas war and it now serves as a tent camp for displaced families. In the Jabalia camp, however, the Palestinian Football Federation has carved out a new space for the game. They have cleared rubble, laid down worn artificial turf and erected a fence beside the remains of destroyed buildings. Palestinian amputees trained on the improvised field on Wednesday and on Saturday, two local teams faced off in a game on the same ground. Despite widespread destruction from the war and a fragile ceasefire, many here are reclaiming fragments of ordinary life, including soccer.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE