Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Indian Shuttler's Match Coming Up Next

Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Indian's Road To Last 4
Lakshya Sen has had a remarkable journey in the tournament so far. He packed off world number one Shi Yuqi 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in the opening round, before beating Ng Ka Long Angus 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 to enter the quarter-finals. He then got the better of China's sixth-seeded Li Shifeng by a 21-13, 21-16 margin to storm into the last four.
Lin Chun-Yi has already booked a spot in the final, and Lakshya Sen will have to join him there to keep the title dream alive. The young Taiwanese shuttler is all pace and power, but dismantling the technically brilliant former world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn required more than just speed.
Chun-Yi mixes agility with clever southpaw shots, making him a tricky opponent. First, though, Sen must get past Victor Lai.
One can catch the live streaming of Lakshya Sen's All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 semi-final on the Hotstar app and website in India. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Hello, we’re back with another live blog: Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai, All England Open 2026 Semi-Final. Stay tuned for live updates.