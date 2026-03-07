Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Indian Shuttler's Match Coming Up Next

Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open 2026 Semi-Final: Get play-by-play updates from the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 Super 1000 semi-final between Lakshya Sen and Victor Lai on Saturday, 7 March, at Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open 2026 Semi-Final badminton updates
India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot against China's Li Shi Feng during a men's singles quarterfinals match on day fourof the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 Super 1000 semi-final between Lakshya Sen and Victor Lai on Saturday, 7 March, at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Sen stormed into the semifinals with a 21-13, 21-16 win over China’s Li Shifeng, having earlier stunned world No. 1 Shi Yuqi in a thrilling three-game opener. The 24-year-old Indian, looking strong in Birmingham, now faces 21-year-old Canadian Victor Lai for a first-ever meeting, with a chance to reach the final and join the elite list of Indian champions at the world’s oldest badminton tournament.
Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Indian's Road To Last 4

Lakshya Sen has had a remarkable journey in the tournament so far. He packed off world number one Shi Yuqi 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in the opening round, before beating Ng Ka Long Angus 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 to enter the quarter-finals. He then got the better of China's sixth-seeded Li Shifeng by a 21-13, 21-16 margin to storm into the last four.

Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open 2026 Semi-Final: One Finalist Confirmed

Lin Chun-Yi has already booked a spot in the final, and Lakshya Sen will have to join him there to keep the title dream alive. The young Taiwanese shuttler is all pace and power, but dismantling the technically brilliant former world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn required more than just speed.

Chun-Yi mixes agility with clever southpaw shots, making him a tricky opponent. First, though, Sen must get past Victor Lai.

Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming

One can catch the live streaming of Lakshya Sen's All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 semi-final on the Hotstar app and website in India. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open 2026 Semi-Final: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog: Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai, All England Open 2026 Semi-Final. Stay tuned for live updates.

