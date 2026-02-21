India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Eye Winning Start In Hobart Leg Against ESP

The men's Indian national hockey team. X/TheHockeyIndia

India vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025–26 clash between India and Spain on Saturday, February 21, at the Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart. After a disappointing Rourkela leg, India will aim for a fresh start under new skipper Hardik Singh, with regular captain Harmanpreet Singh on a break. The Hobart leg, also featuring hosts Australia until February 25, offers a chance to test combinations and build momentum ahead of the FIH World Cup and Asian Games. With young players eager to impress and Hardik emphasizing a positive, aggressive mindset, India look to bounce back. Match starts at 12 noon IST.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Feb 2026, 10:44:47 am IST India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info Fans in India can catch the Hobart leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League live on the Star Sports Network, with streaming also available on JioHotstar for those who prefer to watch online.