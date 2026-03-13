Michael Vaughan Brands South Africa As 'The Stupidest Team' Of T20 World Cup 2026

Summary of this article
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized the South African cricket team, by branding them 'stupid' post the T20 World Cup 2026 and also claimed that it was their mistake that allowed India to win the tournament.
Vaughan stated that if the Proteas had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8 stage, then the eventual champions India would not have progressed further.
India lost to South Africa by 76 runs in their Super 8 fixture that left the Men In Blue on sticky grounds, requiring victories in their next two matches.
However, India thumped Zimbabwe but South Africa's win over the Windies mean the host nation went into their final Super 8 match against Shai Hope's men in a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata.
The hosts defeated West Indies and then beat England in the semis. The Proteas were knocked out in the first semi-final by New Zealand.
“I tell you, who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out. I’m just saying – if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped,” Vaughan said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.
“By winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal, and then England. South Africa had to play Zimbabwe next, and they even rested three players for that match," he added.
Vaughan was of the opinion that in order to win a World Cup, the best team should always be eliminated first.
"Look, these things shouldn’t happen and usually don’t happen. I’m just saying that if you want to win a World Cup, the best way is to eliminate the best team early,” Vaughan said.
If Aiden Markram's side had lost to the West Indies, then they would have found themselves in a tricky spot, which would have hampered their qualification to the semis. However, SA were eventually beaten by the Kiwis in the first semi-final