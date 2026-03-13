Michael Vaughan Brands South Africa As 'The Stupidest Team' Of T20 World Cup 2026

Vaughan stated that if the Proteas had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8 stage, then the eventual champions India would not have progressed further

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Published at:
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram tosses the coin for toss as New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner watches at the start of the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ex-ENG captain Vaughan has branded SA as 'stupid' for their act at the T20 WC

  • According to Vaughan, it was down to the Proteas who allowed IND to dominate

  • SA were later knocked out by NZ in the first semi-final

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized the South African cricket team, by branding them 'stupid' post the T20 World Cup 2026 and also claimed that it was their mistake that allowed India to win the tournament.

Vaughan stated that if the Proteas had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8 stage, then the eventual champions India would not have progressed further.

India lost to South Africa by 76 runs in their Super 8 fixture that left the Men In Blue on sticky grounds, requiring victories in their next two matches.

However, India thumped Zimbabwe but South Africa's win over the Windies mean the host nation went into their final Super 8 match against Shai Hope's men in a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata.

The hosts defeated West Indies and then beat England in the semis. The Proteas were knocked out in the first semi-final by New Zealand.

India's Shivam Dube hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Shivam Dube Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Related Content
England's Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. - PTI
Middle East Conflict: England, South Africa, West Indies To Leave India Soon On ICC Charter Flights - Report
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and batting partner Sanju Samson touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/ Bikas Das
T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From The Super 8 Stage Ahead Of Semifinals
Indian players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Is Axar Patel Not Playing Today In Super 8 Clash?
Related Content

“I tell you, who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out. I’m just saying – if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped,” Vaughan said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

“By winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal, and then England. South Africa had to play Zimbabwe next, and they even rested three players for that match," he added.

Vaughan was of the opinion that in order to win a World Cup, the best team should always be eliminated first.

"Look, these things shouldn’t happen and usually don’t happen. I’m just saying that if you want to win a World Cup, the best way is to eliminate the best team early,” Vaughan said.

If Aiden Markram's side had lost to the West Indies, then they would have found themselves in a tricky spot, which would have hampered their qualification to the semis. However, SA were eventually beaten by the Kiwis in the first semi-final

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  2. Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His Match-Turning Spells In The T20 World Cup 2026

  3. Michael Vaughan Brands South Africa As 'The Stupidest Team' Of T20 World Cup 2026

  4. Virat Kohli And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Abrar Ahmed Amid Reports Of Pakistan Shadow Ban

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  2. A Mother Who Never Returned: 33 Years On,  Mumbai Blast Survivor Still Waits for Justice

  3. 'Precious Lives Lost': India Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Bombing Of Iranian School

  4. The March That Taught A Nation to Resist: Lessons from Gandhi’s Dandi March In Times of Turbulence

  5. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  3. The Paradox Of Intervention: War And Politics In Iran

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. Mourning, Martyrdom, And Moral Resistance In Iran Today

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony