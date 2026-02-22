India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Is Axar Patel Not Playing Today In Super 8 Clash?

Axar Patel was left out of India’s Super 8 clash against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s the tactical reason behind the key selection decision

India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Axar Patel was left out as India opted to stick with the same winning XI for the Super 8 clash

  • The black-soil Ahmedabad pitch is expected to assist seamers, influencing the tactical call

  • Washington Sundar was preferred for team balance, not due to any injury concern for Axar

India take on South Africa in a high-stakes Super 8 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams come into this match unbeaten in the group stage and eager to build momentum heading into the knockout rounds.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat first on what looks like a true black-soil pitch offering pace and bounce, ideal conditions for seamers. India, defending champions, have named an unchanged side from their last game, but one notable absentee from the playing XI is vice-captain Axar Patel.

The decision to leave Axar Patel out has triggered plenty of discussion among fans and pundits, especially considering his all-round utility in T20 cricket. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that the team elected to stick with the same XI that beat the Netherlands, choosing Washington Sundar over Axar for balance and continuity rather than injury or fitness concerns.

Why Is Axar Patel Not Playing Today?

According to reports, the management felt the unchanged combination offered better tactical balance against South Africa’s batting lineup. It was described as a tough call for the veteran but a strategic one, not driven by any reported injury. Axar’s absence is purely a tactical decision by the Indian team management for this Super 8 encounter.

Having played a key role with both ball and bat earlier in the tournament, Axar could have provided spin options and batting depth. However, with conditions expected to favour seamers and India fielding their preferred bowling lineup, the selectors opted to back the existing combination. Sundar’s inclusion was seen as offering similar spin bowling skills with slightly different match-up value against South Africa’s lineup.

Despite being a reliable performer in white-ball cricket, Axar’s omission sparked reaction online, with fans questioning the strategy and urging the management to explain the logic behind benching a senior all-rounder in such an important game.

South Africa Make Four Team Changes

While India went unchanged, South Africa made four alterations to their starting XI ahead of this Super 8 match, bringing back experienced players like Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and David Miller to bolster their batting and bowling resources. That decision reflects the Proteas’ intent to strengthen their balance and exploit conditions early in the innings.

