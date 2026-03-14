World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 New Delhi Wrap: India Tops Medal Tally With 208 Medals

India dominated the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, with Indian athletes finishing first in the medal tally with a remarkable 208 medals, including 75 gold, 69 silver, and 64 bronze. Russia finished second with 35 medals (15 gold, 14 silver, and 6 bronze), while Bosnia and Herzegovina secured third place with 3 medals, including one gold and two silver. Multiple podium sweeps highlighted standout performances from Preeti Pal, Shubham Juyal, and Manojkumar Sabapathi across track and field events, showcasing India’s growing strength in para athletics and the depth of talent across disciplines.

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World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026-Shailesh Kumar
India's Shailesh Kumar competes in the Men's High Jump T42 event during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026-Sumit Antil during mens javelin throw event
India's Sumit Antil competes in the men's javelin throw event during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026-Preeti Pal during Womens 200m run
India’s Preeti Pal during the Women's 200m run at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 Shubham Juyal during the Men’s Shot Put F57
India’s Shubham Juyal during the Men’s Shot Put F57 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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