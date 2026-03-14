World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 New Delhi Wrap: India Tops Medal Tally With 208 Medals
India dominated the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, with Indian athletes finishing first in the medal tally with a remarkable 208 medals, including 75 gold, 69 silver, and 64 bronze. Russia finished second with 35 medals (15 gold, 14 silver, and 6 bronze), while Bosnia and Herzegovina secured third place with 3 medals, including one gold and two silver. Multiple podium sweeps highlighted standout performances from Preeti Pal, Shubham Juyal, and Manojkumar Sabapathi across track and field events, showcasing India’s growing strength in para athletics and the depth of talent across disciplines.
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