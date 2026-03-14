World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 New Delhi Wrap: India Tops Medal Tally With 208 Medals

India's Shailesh Kumar competes in the Men's High Jump T42 event during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI

1/3 India's Sumit Antil competes in the men's javelin throw event during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI





2/3 India’s Preeti Pal during the Women's 200m run at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI





3/3 India’s Shubham Juyal during the Men’s Shot Put F57 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI





