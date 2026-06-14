Australia Vs Turkiye In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2026: See The Best Photos From Group D Match
Australia Vs Türkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026 Photos: Australia will take on Haiti in the second match of Group D, with the United States winning the group opener against Paraguay by 4-1. The Australian team is known for a strong physical game and set-piece threat, while Turkey has a star in the form of Arda Guler and have more technical and attacking flair. Turkey arrive in this World Cup after a long haul and have momentum on their side, while the Aussies, who are known for their resilience, won't be pushovers, which makes it one of the more entertaining opening fixtures. Both teams have faced each other twice previously in International Friendlies, with Turkiye holding a clear edge over the Aussies, including a dominating 4-1 victory.
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