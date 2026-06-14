Australia Vs Turkiye In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2026: See The Best Photos From Group D Match

Australia Vs Türkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026 Photos: Australia will take on Haiti in the second match of Group D, with the United States winning the group opener against Paraguay by 4-1. The Australian team is known for a strong physical game and set-piece threat, while Turkey has a star in the form of Arda Guler and have more technical and attacking flair. Turkey arrive in this World Cup after a long haul and have momentum on their side, while the Aussies, who are known for their resilience, won't be pushovers, which makes it one of the more entertaining opening fixtures. Both teams have faced each other twice previously in International Friendlies, with Turkiye holding a clear edge over the Aussies, including a dominating 4-1 victory.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Australia Vs Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Arda Guler AP Photo
Turkey's Arda Guler (8) controls the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Australia Vs Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Turkish Fans Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Turkey fans show their support before Turkey takes on Australia during a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, Saturday, June 13, 2026. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Australia Vs Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aussies Warm Up AP Photo
Australian players warm up before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Australia Vs Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Jackson Irvine Warm Up AP Photo
Australia's Jackson Irvine warms up before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Australia Vs Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aussie XI Canadian Press via AP
Australia players pose for a team photo prior to the first half of their World Cup Group D soccer match against Turkey, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026. Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Australia Vs Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Orkun Kokcu AP Photo
Turkey's Orkun Kokcu (6) challenges for the ball with Australia's Aiden O'Neill (13) during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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