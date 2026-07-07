Grigor Dimitrov Vs Arthur Fery, Wimbledon 2026: Dream Run Rolls On As Brit Ousts Former World No. 3
Arthur Fery continued his dream run by rallying from two sets to one down to beat Grigor Dimitrov by 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(7) to enter the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2026 for the first time. Before this tournament, the 23-year-old Brit had only two main-draw wins at majors and a 1-3 Wimbledon record, yet he made history in the ongoing major slam. Fery staged a remarkable comeback against Zizou Bergs in the last round and again backed it up by rising in this round again after back-to-back breakdowns in the fourth set before clinching the deciding-set-tie-break. The victory has propelled world No. 114 to a provisional career-high No. 63 in the live rankings. Fery will next face ninth seed Flavio Cobolli, who defeated fifth seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets.
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