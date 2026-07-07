Grigor Dimitrov Vs Arthur Fery, Wimbledon 2026: Dream Run Rolls On As Brit Ousts Former World No. 3

Arthur Fery continued his dream run by rallying from two sets to one down to beat Grigor Dimitrov by 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(7) to enter the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2026 for the first time. Before this tournament, the 23-year-old Brit had only two main-draw wins at majors and a 1-3 Wimbledon record, yet he made history in the ongoing major slam. Fery staged a remarkable comeback against Zizou Bergs in the last round and again backed it up by rising in this round again after back-to-back breakdowns in the fourth set before clinching the deciding-set-tie-break. The victory has propelled world No. 114 to a provisional career-high No. 63 in the live rankings. Fery will next face ninth seed Flavio Cobolli, who defeated fifth seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

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Wimbledon Tennis Arthur Fery
Arthur Fery of Britain celebrates winning against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Arthur Fery Wimbledon 2026
Arthur Fery of Britain celebrates winning against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Arthur Fery of Britain celebrates winning the fourth set during the men's singles fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Arthur Fery of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery
Arthur Fery of Britain returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Arthur Fery of Britain in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Arthur Fery of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon 2026: Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery
Arthur Fery of Britain plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon 2026: Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery
Arthur Fery of Britain plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery vs Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Arthur Fery of Britain in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts during the men's singles fourth round match against Arthur Fery of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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General view during the fourth round men's singles match between Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Arthur Fery of Britain, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery
Arthur Fery of Britain plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Arthur Fery vs Grigor Dimitrov
Arthur Fery of Britain plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Championships: Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery
Arthur Fery of Britain plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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