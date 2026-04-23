In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

The first phase of voting in West Bengal’s Assembly elections is underway across 152 constituencies spread over 16 districts, including four in Jhargram. Polling began at 7 a.m. on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, with 2,407 companies of central forces deployed alongside personnel from the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police. From urban centres to remote, tribal-dominated regions like Jangalmahal, once a Maoist hotspot, voters lined up early to cast their ballots, reflecting both the scale and significance of this phase. The remaining 142 constituencies will go to polls in the second phase on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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2026 West Bengal Elections 1st Phase Voting
People of Doijhuri, Kanko, Burijhor, Kankrajhor and other villages across Jhargram and Binpur assembly constituencies of Jangalmahal area, with sizable tribal populations, line up early to cast their votes in the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Elections. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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2026 West Bengal Elections 1st Phase Voting photos
In the remote tribal-dominated village of Amlasole in Jhargram’s Binpur constituency, people turn up to vote in the hope of jobs, schools and better facilities. The area, once a hotspot of Maoist movement, continues to battle extreme poverty, lack of resources, water scarcity and thinning employment opportunities. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal Elections 1st Phase Voting
In the remote tribal-dominated village of Amlasole in Jhargram’s Binpur constituency, people turn up to vote in the hope of jobs, schools and better facilities. The area, once a hotspot of Maoist movement, continues to battle extreme poverty, lack of resources, water scarcity and thinning employment opportunities. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal assembly Elections 1st Phase Voting
In the remote tribal-dominated village of Amlasole in Jhargram’s Binpur constituency, people turn up to vote in the hope of jobs, schools and better facilities. The area, once a hotspot of Maoist movement, continues to battle extreme poverty, lack of resources, water scarcity and thinning employment opportunities. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal assembly Elections 1st Phase Voting photos
People of Doijhuri, Kanko, Burijhor, Kankrajhor and other villages across Jhargram and Binpur assembly constituencies of Jangalmahal area, with sizable tribal populations, line up early to cast their votes in the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Elections. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Security during West Bengal assembly Elections 1st Phase Voting
People of Doijhuri, Kanko, Burijhor, Kankrajhor and other villages across Jhargram and Binpur assembly constituencies of Jangalmahal area, with sizable tribal populations, line up early to cast their votes in the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Elections. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal Assembly Elections 1st Phase Voting
In the remote tribal-dominated village of Amlasole in Jhargram’s Binpur constituency, people turn up to vote in the hope of jobs, schools and better facilities. The area, once a hotspot of Maoist movement, continues to battle extreme poverty, lack of resources, water scarcity and thinning employment opportunities. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal Elections 1st Phase
In the remote tribal-dominated village of Amlasole in Jhargram’s Binpur constituency, people turn up to vote in the hope of jobs, schools and better facilities. The area, once a hotspot of Maoist movement, continues to battle extreme poverty, lack of resources, water scarcity and thinning employment opportunities. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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2026 West Bengal assembly Elections
People of Doijhuri, Kanko, Burijhor, Kankrajhor and other villages across Jhargram and Binpur assembly constituencies of Jangalmahal area, with sizable tribal populations, line up early to cast their votes in the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Elections. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal Elections
People of Doijhuri, Kanko, Burijhor, Kankrajhor and other villages across Jhargram and Binpur assembly constituencies of Jangalmahal area, with sizable tribal populations, line up early to cast their votes in the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Elections. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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assembly election voting
In the remote tribal-dominated village of Amlasole in Jhargram’s Binpur constituency, people turn up to vote in the hope of jobs, schools and better facilities. The area, once a hotspot of Maoist movement, continues to battle extreme poverty, lack of resources, water scarcity and thinning employment opportunities. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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11/12
West Bengal Elections 1st Phase Voting
In the remote tribal-dominated village of Amlasole in Jhargram’s Binpur constituency, people turn up to vote in the hope of jobs, schools and better facilities. The area, once a hotspot of Maoist movement, continues to battle extreme poverty, lack of resources, water scarcity and thinning employment opportunities. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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People of Doijhuri, Kanko, Burijhor, Kankrajhor and other villages across Jhargram and Binpur assembly constituencies of Jangalmahal area, with sizable tribal populations, line up early to cast their votes in the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Elections.
People of Doijhuri, Kanko, Burijhor, Kankrajhor and other villages across Jhargram and Binpur assembly constituencies of Jangalmahal area, with sizable tribal populations, line up early to cast their votes in the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal Elections. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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