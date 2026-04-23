In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats
The first phase of voting in West Bengal’s Assembly elections is underway across 152 constituencies spread over 16 districts, including four in Jhargram. Polling began at 7 a.m. on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, with 2,407 companies of central forces deployed alongside personnel from the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police. From urban centres to remote, tribal-dominated regions like Jangalmahal, once a Maoist hotspot, voters lined up early to cast their ballots, reflecting both the scale and significance of this phase. The remaining 142 constituencies will go to polls in the second phase on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
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