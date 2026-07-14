Is The NCP Facing Its First Succession Crisis After Ajit Pawar? The Sunetra Pawar Row Explained

NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan rejected the notice, he told India Today that Singh was present at the national convention on February 26 and voted for Sunetra Pawar's election by raising his hand, and that all rules had been followed. The party's position is that Sunetra's election was valid, unanimous, and properly constituted. If Singh was present and participated, his legal challenge raises questions about whether he accepted the result at the time and is now contesting it for other reasons.