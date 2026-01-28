Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Pune Aircraft Crash, Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute

Pawar, 66, and four others killed; Shinde calls death “sad and unfortunate” and says crash will be probed

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Ajit Pawar death eknath shinde on ajit pawar death probe into ajit pawars death
Eknath Shinde Photo: Outlook India/ Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Ajit Pawar, 66, dies in Pune aircraft crash with four others.

  • Eknath Shinde calls Pawar’s death “sad and unfortunate” and confirms probe.

  • Pawar credited for fiscal role in Ladki Bahin Yojana and strong administrative skills.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday described the death of his colleague Ajit Pawar as “sad and unfortunate” and confirmed that the aircraft accident which claimed his life will be investigated.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde recalled his long association with Pawar, who served alongside him in various state cabinets and as his deputy when he led the government from 2022 to 2024.

“It is a very painful incident...very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed,” Shinde said, according to PTI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane in flames after it crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra. Pawar, along with three others on board, was killed in the crash. - | Photo: PTI
‘Plane Tilted, Then Exploded’: Eyewitnesses Describe Chaos As Ajit Pawar’s Aircraft Crashes

BY PTI

Shinde added, “This loss is not just of the Pawar family but of the entire state. I am feeling as if I have lost my elder brother.”

Pawar, 66, and four others died after the aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. Reported PTI.

Highlighting Pawar’s administrative approach, Shinde said he had a pure mind and was a very straightforward, fearless leader, with a strong grip on governance.

Visuals circulating on social media show thick black smoke rising from the wreckage, with emergency services including fire tenders, police, and NDRF teams, rushing to the location. - File Photo; Representative image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed In Baramati Plane Crash

BY Outlook News Desk

He recalled Pawar’s role as finance minister in arranging funds when the state government in 2024 launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women. “We (Shinde, Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) worked as a team,” he said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

