Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Pune Aircraft Crash, Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday described the death of his colleague Ajit Pawar as “sad and unfortunate” and confirmed that the aircraft accident which claimed his life will be investigated.
Speaking to reporters, Shinde recalled his long association with Pawar, who served alongside him in various state cabinets and as his deputy when he led the government from 2022 to 2024.
“It is a very painful incident...very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed,” Shinde said, according to PTI.
Shinde added, “This loss is not just of the Pawar family but of the entire state. I am feeling as if I have lost my elder brother.”
Pawar, 66, and four others died after the aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. Reported PTI.
Highlighting Pawar’s administrative approach, Shinde said he had a pure mind and was a very straightforward, fearless leader, with a strong grip on governance.
He recalled Pawar’s role as finance minister in arranging funds when the state government in 2024 launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women. “We (Shinde, Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) worked as a team,” he said, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)