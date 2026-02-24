DGCA Grounds 4 VSR Aircraft After Baramati Crash

Additionally, according to DGCA, VSR Ventures in the relevant areas have been given deficiency reporting forms to submit root cause analyses of the non-compliances. Before moving forward, the watchdog would evaluate the submissions.



On January 28, Pawar and four other people perished in the crash of a VSR Ventures-owned Learjet 45 aircraft in Baramati.



While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to come out with its preliminary report into the fatal crash before February 28, concerns have been raised in certain quarters claiming there could have been a conspiracy that led to the crash.