DGCA Grounds 4 VSR Aircraft After Baramati Crash

The aviation regulator, DGCA, ordered the grounding of four VSR Ventures aircraft on Tuesday after discovering multiple violations. Last month, the company's jet crashed in Baramati, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other people.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation mandated a special safety audit of VSR Ventures after the January 28 crash of the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK).
The multi-disciplinary audit team observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations, the regulator said in a statement.
"In view of the non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures, it is decided to initiate the corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI till continued airworthiness standards are restored," it said.
Additionally, according to DGCA, VSR Ventures in the relevant areas have been given deficiency reporting forms to submit root cause analyses of the non-compliances. Before moving forward, the watchdog would evaluate the submissions.
While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to come out with its preliminary report into the fatal crash before February 28, concerns have been raised in certain quarters claiming there could have been a conspiracy that led to the crash.