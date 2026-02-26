A Month After Plane Crash, Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Seeks Fair Probe and FIR in the Case

Rohit Pawar alleges foul play in the plane crash probe.
He seeks an independent investigation and demands an FIR against VSR Ventures and DGCA
No FIR has been registered in the plane crash case so far.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and his cousin Yugendra Pawar on Thursday approached the Baramati Police station demanding that an FIR be filed in the January 28 plane crash that claimed the lives of NCP (AP) leader and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and four others.
Rohit, who is the nephew of the Ajit Pawar alleged that the investigation into the crash hasn’t progressed and demanded an FIR against VSR Ventures, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other officials.
Dozens of lawyers and party activists from Baramati and Pune joined Rohit and Yugendra at Baramati police station.
On February 25, Rohit had approached the Marine Lines police station in Mumbai with a complaint seeking an FIR be registered against charter operator VSR Ventures, DGCA and other officials.
While police officials accepted his written complaint, they allegedly refused to register an FIR. “We earlier approached the Baramati Taluka police station, within whose jurisdiction the incident occurred. We explained all legal aspects, and demanded registration of an FIR. However, even there, the police, seemingly under pressure, expressed their inability to do so. This amounts to a cruel mockery of Ajit Dada’s death and will not be tolerated,” said Rohit.
He alleged that senior officers declined to file the complaint, raising questions about the investigation’s transparency. “There is a massive wave of anger among the public over the suspicious accidental death of Ajit Dada. This was not merely an accident. The report of the DGCA itself makes it clear that inexcusable negligence by VSR Ventures and lapses on the part of the DGCA were responsible. The aero company that gave the green signal, declaring the weather fit for flying, is equally accountable. Therefore, an FIR must be registered against all of them under any circumstances,” said Rohit in his statement on X.
He conducted several press conferences in the past two weeks alleging foul play in the investigation. During his detailed power point presentations, he shared the timeline of the day when the plane crashed, and raised questions about aviation authorities and VSR Ventures.
He also raised questions about Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) claims that black box recovered after crash sustained fire damage. “VSR Ventures, the DGCA, the concerned aero company, and others are all responsible for this crash. Who is protecting them?” Pawar wrote on X on February 26.
Meanwhile, the investigation into the plane crash has now intensified, with aviation authorities initiating regulatory action. DGCA has grounded four aircrafts operated by VSR Ventures following a special audit that reportedly identified safety and compliance concerns.
Officials said a preliminary report from the AAIB is expected soon and will outline the initial findings on the cause of the crash. Pawar also approached Shiv sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and requested him to take up the matter in the Parliament session.
Though Rohit is garnering support for his demands of criminal investigation, Ajit Pawar’s immediate family members haven’t joined his campaign.