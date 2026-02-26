A Month After Plane Crash, Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Seeks Fair Probe and FIR in the Case

NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar marched to Baramati Police station on February 26 along with dozens of lawyers demanding an FIR be filed in the Plane Crash case that killed Ajit Pawar Photo: Facebook/Rohit Pawar

