A Month After Plane Crash, Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Seeks Fair Probe and FIR in the Case

Rohit and Yungendra Pawar marched to Baramati Police Station seeking an FIR be filed against VSR Ventures and DGCA.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
MLA Rohit Pawar, FIR in the Plane Crash case that killed Ajit Pawar
NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar marched to Baramati Police station on February 26 along with dozens of lawyers demanding an FIR be filed in the Plane Crash case that killed Ajit Pawar Photo: Facebook/Rohit Pawar
  • Rohit Pawar alleges foul play in the plane crash probe. 

  • He seeks an independent investigation and demands an FIR against VSR Ventures and DGCA

  • No FIR has been registered in the plane crash case so far. 

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and his cousin Yugendra Pawar on Thursday approached the Baramati Police station demanding that an FIR be filed in the January 28 plane crash that claimed the lives of NCP (AP) leader and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and four others. 

Rohit, who is the nephew of the Ajit Pawar alleged that the investigation into the crash hasn’t progressed and demanded an FIR against VSR Ventures, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other officials. 

Dozens of lawyers and party activists from Baramati and Pune joined Rohit and Yugendra at Baramati police station. 

On February 25, Rohit had approached the Marine Lines police station in Mumbai with a complaint seeking an FIR be registered against charter operator VSR Ventures, DGCA and other officials. 

While police officials accepted his written complaint, they allegedly refused to register an FIR. “We earlier approached the Baramati Taluka police station, within whose jurisdiction the incident occurred. We explained all legal aspects, and demanded registration of an FIR. However, even there, the police, seemingly under pressure, expressed their inability to do so. This amounts to a cruel mockery of Ajit Dada’s death and will not be tolerated,” said Rohit. 

Workers set up a condolence banner following the passing away of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai. Pawar, along with four others, was killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati. - | Photo: PTI
Ajit Pawar Was Keen On Merging NCP Factions Before Death, Says Aide

BY Outlook News Desk

He alleged that senior officers declined to file the complaint, raising questions about the investigation’s transparency. “There is a massive wave of anger among the public over the suspicious accidental death of Ajit Dada. This was not merely an accident. The report of the DGCA itself makes it clear that inexcusable negligence by VSR Ventures and lapses on the part of the DGCA were responsible. The aero company that gave the green signal, declaring the weather fit for flying, is equally accountable. Therefore, an FIR must be registered against all of them under any circumstances,” said Rohit in his statement on X. 

He conducted several press conferences in the past two weeks alleging foul play in the investigation. During his detailed power point presentations, he shared the timeline of the day when the plane crashed, and raised questions about aviation authorities and VSR Ventures. 

He also raised questions about Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) claims that black box recovered after crash sustained fire damage. “VSR Ventures, the DGCA, the concerned aero company, and others are all responsible for this crash. Who is protecting them?” Pawar wrote on X on February 26. 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar - Imago
Ajit Pawar, 6-Time Maharashtra Deputy CM, Was An Ace Administrator

BY Ainnie Arif

Meanwhile, the investigation into the plane crash has now intensified, with aviation authorities initiating regulatory action. DGCA has grounded four aircrafts operated by VSR Ventures following a special audit that reportedly identified safety and compliance concerns.

NCP President Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar - PTI
Ajit Pawar’s Death Casts Shadow on NCP Merger Plans: Sharad Pawar

BY Outlook News Desk

Officials said a preliminary report from the AAIB is expected soon and will outline the initial findings on the cause of the crash. Pawar also approached Shiv sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and requested him to take up the matter in the Parliament session. 

Though Rohit is garnering support for his demands of criminal investigation, Ajit Pawar’s immediate family members haven’t joined his campaign.

L to R: Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra | Ajit Pawar | Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule - sunetrapawar.com and X/@AjitPawarSpeaks and @PawarSpeaks
Govt Must Provide Security To Rohit Pawar: Sule Amid Questions After Ajit Pawar's Air Crash

BY PTI

