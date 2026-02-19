Govt Must Provide Security To Rohit Pawar: Sule Amid Questions After Ajit Pawar's Air Crash

Rohit Pawar has been placing facts, issues and questions in a well-researched and thoughtful manner reflecting public sentiment, she said, stressing that people deserve clear answers from the authorities.

Ajit Pawar | Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule
L to R: Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra | Ajit Pawar | Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule Photo: sunetrapawar.com and X/@AjitPawarSpeaks and @PawarSpeaks
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supriya Sule said that the Maharashtra government provide security to her party MLA Rohit Pawar

  • Emphasising that questioning the system is a constitutional right of every Indian citizen, Sule said Rohit Pawar was articulating the doubts

  • Rohit Pawar, a two-term MLA and nephew of Sule and late Ajit Pawar, held two press conferences recently and claimed there was reason to suspect sabotage in the air crash.

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra government provide security to her party MLA Rohit Pawar, noting that he has been raising concerns and questions in the wake of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash.

In a post on X, Sule said the January 28 plane crash in Pune's Baramati town, in which Ajit Pawar and four others were killed, has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with people still in deep grief and numerous doubts and suspicions being expressed on social media.

Rohit Pawar has been placing facts, issues and questions in a well-researched and thoughtful manner reflecting public sentiment, she said, stressing that people deserve clear answers from the authorities.

"If the authorities delay in providing answers, the unease will only grow further. To prevent this from escalating, it is essential that the truth of the incident comes out before the public in a completely transparent manner," the Baramati Lok Sabha member said.

Emphasising that questioning the system is a constitutional right of every Indian citizen, Sule said Rohit Pawar was articulating the doubts and concerns in the minds of the people before the authorities.

"It is extremely important that he is provided adequate security and the full responsibility to ensure his safety must be taken by the state government," she said.

Rohit Pawar, a two-term MLA and nephew of Sule and late Ajit Pawar, held two press conferences recently and claimed there was reason to suspect sabotage in the air crash.

He has demanded that Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu step down from his post until the probe into the plane crash is completed.

The Karjat-Jamkhed legislator has also claimed that the VSR company, whose Learjet plane carrying his uncle crashed in Pune's Baramati town last month, was being protected.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Pune later in the day, Sule reiterated her demand for security to Rohit Pawar.

"I am concerned about Rohit, who has been raising several questions about the plane crash. As he is putting forth facts and raising questions, people in the state are expressing concerns about his safety. I urge the state government to provide security to him. I request Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the safety concerns," she said.

Asked about Jay Pawar, the younger son of Ajit Pawar, also raising questions about the plane crash, she said it was natural for him and Rohit to react.

Replying to a question about the possibility of merger of NCP and NCP (SP), she said the facts were already known.

"It was the wish of Ajit dada and several others to unite. My late brother, several others and I know the truth, and that truth will remain intact," she added.

Published At:
