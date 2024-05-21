Supriya Sule is an Indian politician from the National Congress Party and currently a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha representing Baramati since 2009, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party in Lok Sabha since 2014, and the Working National President of the Nationalist Congress Party since 2023. Previously, she served as the Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra from 2006 to 2009. In 2011, she launched a state-wide campaign against female foeticide. Recently, she has been honoured with the Mumbai Women of the Decade Achievers Award by All Ladies League for social service.

Sule was elected to the Rajya Sabha in September 2006 intake from Maharashtra and is a trustee of the Nehru Centre in Mumbai.

In 2012, under the leadership of Sule, the wing named Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress was formed to give a platform to young girls in politics. For several months, rallies have been organized all over Maharashtra which focussed on female foeticide, the dowry system, and women empowerment in general.

Sule is known for her exemplary parliamentary engagement as a member of the Lok Sabha with her emerging as one of the Best Performers in Lok Sabha on multiple occasions.